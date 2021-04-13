Ambitious restoration of the historical building – Palazzo Doria D'Angri

Not just the operational spaces of the company, but the antique chandeliers have been used in other parts of the floor as well. As here in this space, a chandelier has been installed just above the table to please to the eyes of the visitors, whether they visit during the day or the evening. Also, at a closer look, you can see how the handles of the chandelier complement the design of the furniture, whereas the crystal work blends in with the light tones of the walls.