Friday Project
Designer a Amsterdam
    Food Storage
    Friday Project is a collective based in Amsterdam, formed by Valentina Raffaelli, interior designer and Luca Boscardin, illustrator and graphic designer.During their Friday off, they like playing with shape and colours to transform drawings in objects and furnitures.FridayProject's furnitures are designed with a graphical approach, characterized by straight lines and playful shapes. There is nothing hidden in the construction: they bring to life the spontaneous and colorful intention af a child drawing.

    Bacini di utenza
    • Europa
    • Italia
    • nl
    • Amsterdam
    Indirizzo
    Koningsstraat 46-1
    1011EW Amsterdam
    Italia
    +31-686156655 www.fridayproject.it
