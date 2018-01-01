Sebastiano Canzano was born in Bari and got his graduation with full marks at the Architecture Institute of Venice with a thesis entitled ‘A Museum of contemporary art for kids’. As a student, he had the chance to learn in Marseille directly from Prof. Raymond Perrachon and in Venice from Prof. Umberto Tubini.

In 2001, he opened his practice as a result of working all over Europe: since then, it acquired great experience in managing projects worldwide ranging from small to bigger concept.

Sebastiano Canzano works worldwide: his interest stretch from the renovation of historical buildings and villas, to the construction of apartments, offices and high- end houses.

Sebastiano Canzano’s activity extends over the real estates market as well. As property hunter, he selects the best properties all over Apulia , given his deep rooted knowledge of the territory. In addiction, he assists his buyers providing a complete turnkey service,making sure that their real estate goals are met.

Sebastiano Canzano nasce a Bari nel 1971 e si laurea con il massimo dei voti presso l’Istituto Universitario di Architettura di Venezia con una tesi dal titolo ‘Un Museo d’Arte Contemporanea per bambini’. Durante il percorso universitario, la formazione presso il Prof. Raymond Perrachon a Marsiglia e presso il Prof. Umberto Tubini a Venezia è stata fondamentale ai fini della creazione della sua identità espressiva.

Dopo una serie di esperienze lavorative svolte tra Londra, Lipsia e Marsiglia, nel 2001 apre il suo studio a Bari: da allora lo studio ha accumulato esperienza nel gestire un progetto dal concept fino al dettaglio di piccola scala, sia in Italia sia all’estero.

La ristrutturazione in Puglia e nel mondo di edifici storici e ville, così come la realizzazione di appartamenti, uffici e case di alto livello costituiscono solo una parte dei numerosi progetti in cui Sebastiano Canzano è coinvolto. Sebastiano Canzano è infatti attivo anche nel real estate market: in qualità di property hunter cerca e seleziona i migliori immobili sul mercato pugliese fornendo ai suoi clienti un servizio completo chiavi in mano.