Exposure Architects
Architetti a Bergamo
    Greentainer

    we work in all fields of architecture, from master plans to housing to interior and industrial design

    Servizi
    • Planning
    • industrial buildings
    • facilities
    • houses
    • villas
    • Interiors
    • Industrial Design
    • corporate image
    Bacini di utenza
    Bergamo, EUROPA+NORD AMERICA e Mondo
    Riconoscimenti
    honorable mention at the gold medal of Italian Architecture 2006; Exhibition at MAXXI Museum in Rome 2014
    Indirizzo
    Via B. Bono, 11/c
    24121 Bergamo
    Italia
    +39-035233952 www.exposurearchitects.com
