FBA is a practice of architecture, with a comprehensive portfolio that ranges from urban planning, housing, office and cultural buildings to fully detailed interior design.
The office operates from the central idea that good design creates space in which the user feels welcome, respected and challenged.
We are specialized in translating complex programs into an optimal design.
During the design process we work closely with the client, future users and professional advisers.
This approach results in unique projects that meet the client’s ambition.
Profiting from the diversified skills of the founding partners and the continual collaboration with experts from various fields, FBA combines architectural theory, research, innovation and experimentation with high technical knowledge and professionalism.
Established in 1996, the studio has been awarded and shortlisted in sevaral national and international architectural competitions.
Our work has obtained prizes and publications world wide, and has been presented at the Biennale di Venezia in 2012 and 2000 in the space dedicated to young Italian architects and in 1999, at the Biennale of Young European Artists of the Mediterranean.
In 2012 we have been selected to represented the Ordine degli Architetti di Roma at the Triennale di Architettura in Sofia (Bulgaria).
Fabio Barilari has been teaching Architectural Design in several Universities, among which “La Sapienza”, Cornell University Roma, Arcadia University - Moore College, Università di Camerino.
- Servizi
- Urban
- Architectural and Interior Design
- Riconoscimenti
- PRIZES: 2011 Selcted Project at “Building of the Year” Award (Picture House) www.archdaily.com / 2010 Shortlisted project in the 8th Cycle of WA (Farnesina School Extension) / 2010 First prize Inarch for the Picture House / 2010 Shortlisted project in the 7th Cycle of WA (MSV Harbour) / 2010 First prize in Dalaman Harbour International Competition – Turkey (with 3C+T) / 2006 First prize in the design competition “OLED DESIGN CONTEST (PPML S.a.s.) / 2005 Project selected for the second phase in the competition “ContractWorld – For Innovative Design Interior Concepts” with the wine bar “Des/Teel cafe” (Domotex Hannover-Vision for Offices, Hotels and shops – Hannover) / 2005 “Best Project” mention in the competition “Barbara Cappochin” organized by the Board of Architects in Padua with the wine bar “Des/Teel cafe” / 2005 First prize in the competition for the re-qualification of the interface harbour-city in Naples – Organizer: Port Authority in Naples (Group leader: Arch. M. Euvè – Paris) / 2004 First prize for the re-qualification of the interface harbour-city in Marina di Carrara – Organizer: Port Authority in Marina di Carrara (Group leader: Arch. P.F. Capolei – Roma) / 2002 First prize “Opera Prima” INARCH for the making of a “studio-house” in Ascoli Piceno / 2001 Fourth prize in the competition for the new locations of the Province in Siena (Group leader: Arch. M. Nicoletti – Roma) / 2000 First prize in the international competition for the Congress Center in Rome (as member of project team for arch. Massimiliano Fuksas) Organizer: Rome’s Town Hall / 2000 Third prize in the national competition for the re-qualification of Piazza Livio Bianco in Turin – Organizer: Turin’s Town Hall / 1999 Mentioned project international competition for a pedestrian bridge in Rome (Team leader Arch. L. Sacchi – Roma) / 1999 Fourth Prize in the international competition for the new stadium of Salsbury (as member of project team for arch. Massimiliano Fuksas) / 1998 Mentioned project for the re-qualification of Corso Mazzini in Grottammare (AP) / 1996 Third prize in the competition “Le 100 Piazze” in Rome / 1995 Mentioned project in the competition “A Unicef Pavillon”
- Indirizzo
-
Via Ignazio Guidi, 75
00147 Roma
Italia
+39-065128695 www.fabiobarilari.com