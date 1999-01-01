FBA is a practice of architecture, with a comprehensive portfolio that ranges from urban planning, housing, office and cultural buildings to fully detailed interior design.

The office operates from the central idea that good design creates space in which the user feels welcome, respected and challenged.

We are specialized in translating complex programs into an optimal design.

During the design process we work closely with the client, future users and professional advisers.

This approach results in unique projects that meet the client’s ambition.

Profiting from the diversified skills of the founding partners and the continual collaboration with experts from various fields, FBA combines architectural theory, research, innovation and experimentation with high technical knowledge and professionalism.

Established in 1996, the studio has been awarded and shortlisted in sevaral national and international architectural competitions.

Our work has obtained prizes and publications world wide, and has been presented at the Biennale di Venezia in 2012 and 2000 in the space dedicated to young Italian architects and in 1999, at the Biennale of Young European Artists of the Mediterranean.

In 2012 we have been selected to represented the Ordine degli Architetti di Roma at the Triennale di Architettura in Sofia (Bulgaria).

Fabio Barilari has been teaching Architectural Design in several Universities, among which “La Sapienza”, Cornell University Roma, Arcadia University - Moore College, Università di Camerino.