Bruno Detassis
Architetti a Trento
    Details Design Store

    Architecture practice based in Trento focussed on architectural, interior, urban and landscape design. The office collaborates on a regular basis with others architects, engineers and designers with the aim to explore formal and functional issues, to establish close connections with the context through simple and clear concepts and to give creative and pragmatic answers to both private and public clients' needs.

    The premise is an accurate analysis of how contemporary life consistently develops and changes. The approach consists of the application of current design tools such as 3D modelling, combined with more traditional ones such as model studies and materials research in order to investigate different solution for different circumstances.

    Indirizzo
    viale Verona 190/5
    38123 Trento
    Italia
    +39-3351036602 www.brunodetassis.com
