Donecollaborative
Architetti a Italia
    • Done is an innovative, creative and curious group of young architects and designers. It's not simply a team, is much more. Done is a collaborative network: it brings together different roles in various parts of the world to better catch new social needs and develop original and adequate ideas. Done is an unconventional Architectural space, which works outside of usual business processes. Done is a threshold; it continues to cross borders to new experimentations, accepting always new stimulating interdisciplinary challenges faced through a strong team spirit.

    Servizi
    • architectural design
    • Landscape Architecture and Interior Design
    Bacini di utenza
    • Italy
    • Holland
    • Belgium
    • Japan
    • Usa
    Indirizzo
    via Cornelia 10
    47921 Italia
    Italia
    +39-3288124725 www.donecollaborative.com
    Proprietà legale

    Architetto Davide Clementi 

    N.930 Ordine degli Architetti, Rimini 

    P.I. 04033400401

