Done is an innovative, creative and curious group of young architects and designers. It's not simply a team, is much more. Done is a collaborative network: it brings together different roles in various parts of the world to better catch new social needs and develop original and adequate ideas. Done is an unconventional Architectural space, which works outside of usual business processes. Done is a threshold; it continues to cross borders to new experimentations, accepting always new stimulating interdisciplinary challenges faced through a strong team spirit.