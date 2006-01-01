Onsitestudio was founded in Milan in 2006 and is headed by Angelo Lunati and Gian Carlo Floridi. Onsitestudio aims to combine a research based activity and academic practice with a strong professional completeness. Projects are informed by a sensitive approach to physical consistency according to the tone of contexts and by the potential of materials and construction as a matter of experience and atmosphere of places. Onsitestudio belief in integral relationship between academic study and practical work is supported by the research with their Architectural Design Studio at Politecnico di Milano and the participation in international architectural competitions. Since its founding Onsitestudio aims at combining an experimental dimension together with a professional one, to find answers to complex problems through an accurate control of design process and a continuous coordination with different consultants. Angelo Lunati and Gian Carlo Floridi are both closely involved in the design of all projects, with one of the partners attending client meetings and leading the project together with an architect project leader. Onsitestudio work in an open-studio at the ground floor in front of Parco Sempione, in the center of Milan.