Rossella Ramanzini
Artisti & Artigiani a Italia
    • LE POZZETTE, Rossella Ramanzini Rossella Ramanzini CasaAccessori per Animali
    LE POZZETTE
    SCOMPOSTO, Rossella Ramanzini Rossella Ramanzini CasaAccessori & Decorazioni
    SCOMPOSTO
    STROMBOLI, Rossella Ramanzini Rossella Ramanzini CasaAccessori & Decorazioni
    STROMBOLI
    I SEGUGI, Rossella Ramanzini Rossella Ramanzini ArteAltri oggetti d'arte
    I SEGUGI

    Rossella is  her studio   involved  in creating unique artistic furnitures, assembling her paintings with wood and iron.  In the same way she is interested in painting pictures and give a second life to old peculiar furnitures.Are all  unique pieces with a strong personality, that combine art with design, creativity with practical use of every day. The attention to details and the loving dedication are the specifics of her work. She is part of Misiad MilanoSiAutoproduceDesignShe’s italian and she exhibited her work both in Europe and in Usa .

    Bacini di utenza
    • Italia ed Estero
    • Olanda
    • Francia
    • Germania
    Indirizzo
    Desenzano del Garda
    25015 Italia
    Italia
    www.rossellarama.com
