Rossella is her studio involved in creating unique artistic furnitures, assembling her paintings with wood and iron. In the same way she is interested in painting pictures and give a second life to old peculiar furnitures.Are all unique pieces with a strong personality, that combine art with design, creativity with practical use of every day. The attention to details and the loving dedication are the specifics of her work. She is part of Misiad MilanoSiAutoproduceDesignShe’s italian and she exhibited her work both in Europe and in Usa .