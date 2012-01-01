we design experiences, we experience design

We are a design agency, based in Turin. A mix of young and extremely experienced designers with a common vision of the design process.We believe in the social role of design. We are sure that design should be an answer to the customers needs.We design evolutionary, holistic and relational projects.We like everything that user can play with, feel, change, relate. Everything that leaves feelings and emotions in people's mind. Everything that suggests a behaviour.We cooperate with a highly selected team of consultantsand business partners with specific skills into various fields of design, to meet the complexity of every experience.We contribute to design evolution through research and development. We support innovation and sustainability, thanks to the exploration of new sceneries and the sharing with other italian and international professionals.We participate in the most important design fairs and events like Milan Furniture Fair, 100% Design London, Copenaghen Design Week, DMY Berlin, Interieur Kortrijk.We teach in public and private institutes like Turin Polytechnic and Istituto Europeo di Design. We promote initiatives for the diffusion of the design culturein public opinion.We live in Turin and we believe in its growth as an international center of creative vanguard.