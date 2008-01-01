Ari Kanerva is Finnish designer living in the city of Turku. He was born in Lahti, Finland 1976. He studied Spatial and Furniture Design at the University of Art and Design Helsinki and graduated (MA) in 2008. Alongside his studies he worked for the Finnish furniture design industry as a technical designer. Ari started to work in his own studio in 2010. He runs his studio at Turku where his main focus is on furniture and product design. His studio also assists companies with product development. He has worked with Finnish and international companies and his work have been exhibited worldwide.

Each of his design is characterized by a careful research of items intended use and ergonomics. His style is minimalistic and very refined but always unique. Visual balance and thoughtful little details are regularly featured in his designs.

Kanerva describes his working methods: “From a sketch on paper, through handmade mockups to a finished industrial product, it is the chain of problems and solutions that I find fascinating. I try to make my design simple and functional, yet play with forms. I also aim at a balanced appearance where none of the details predominate.”