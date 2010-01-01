JB Design è il risultato di anni volti all'interesse nel design-arte-architettura e da due anni, anche, nella comunicazione. Jessica Bonazzi è una giovane designer ma sta lavorando molto e ci sono molte dirette testimonianze al riguardo, tutte disponibili nel magico mondo di internet.
JB Design offre una esperta consulenza in prodotto-grafica e comunicazione - 2.0 & 3.0 - ed è un costante laboratorio di auto-produzione che, conseguentemente, produce pezzi unici di design per clienti singoli o semplicemente per esposizioni.
JB Design is a result after many years of interest in design-art-architecture and from two years, also, in communication. Jessica Bonazzi is a young designer but she's working a lot and there are several direct evidences about, all available through the magic world of internet.
JB Design offer an expert advice about product, graphic and communication - 2.0 & 3.0 - and is a constant laboratory of self-production and consequently is producing unique pieces of design for single customer or just for exhibition.
- Servizi
- Esperta consulenza in prodotto-grafica-comunicazione 2.0 & 3.0 e auto-produzione di pezzi unici di design -- Expert advice in product-graphic-communication 2.0 & 3.0 and self-production of design's unique pieces
- Bacini di utenza
- Italia
- Riconoscimenti
- 2010 for ABITARE IL TEMPO (exhibition of BEDart), 2012 for DESIGN LOBBY with WOULD LIKE CRAFT LAB (exhibition during Beijin Design week of EGOcentrica), 2013 for SARPI BRIDGE (exhibition during Milan Design week with SHANGHAIlight), 2013 for DESIGNSPEAKING (publication about SHANGHAIlight http://www.designspeaking.com/shanghailight-lights-and-shadows-to-play-in-another-world/), 2013 for BARILLA (poster about Good for you-good for the planet http://www.barillagroup.it/corporate/it/home/nostro-business-sostenibile/importanza-stakeholder/il-contributo-dei-giovani.html), 2013 for Politecnico of Milan (Outdoor project http://www.outdoorexperiencedesign.it/images/web_outdoor7/Green%20Cocktail_Turning%20Garden/index.html), 2013 for BOLOGNA CITY BRANDING (exhibition of the logo and interview http://youtu.be/yL2UXdqJnmY), 2014 for PROMOTE DESIGN (publication inside the book DESIGNfor2014), 2014 for DESIGN HUB (http://www.designhub.it/adad/melamangio-jessica-bonazzi.html), 2014 for SARPI BRIDGE (exhibition during Milan Design Week of EGOcentrica armchair and LACElight), 2014 for Homify
- Indirizzo
Verona Italia
Italia
+39-3475752226 jessicabonazzi.wordpress.com