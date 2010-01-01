JB Design è il risultato di anni volti all'interesse nel design-arte-architettura e da due anni, anche, nella comunicazione. Jessica Bonazzi è una giovane designer ma sta lavorando molto e ci sono molte dirette testimonianze al riguardo, tutte disponibili nel magico mondo di internet.

JB Design offre una esperta consulenza in prodotto-grafica e comunicazione - 2.0 & 3.0 - ed è un costante laboratorio di auto-produzione che, conseguentemente, produce pezzi unici di design per clienti singoli o semplicemente per esposizioni.

Più informazioni sono disponibili sul sito web

--

JB Design is a result after many years of interest in design-art-architecture and from two years, also, in communication. Jessica Bonazzi is a young designer but she's working a lot and there are several direct evidences about, all available through the magic world of internet.

JB Design offer an expert advice about product, graphic and communication - 2.0 & 3.0 - and is a constant laboratory of self-production and consequently is producing unique pieces of design for single customer or just for exhibition.

More information are available on the web site