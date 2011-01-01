Hello! I am an outgoing creative and eternal optimist who loves people, product design, branding, traveling and bikes!

I am passionate senior designer with 7 years experience in office furniture, lighting, tableware, toys, transportation and interior in Europe.

Based in London since 2011, I use my broad range of skills from Concept & Development to Marketing & Production for satisfying user needs by developing their requirements into stories and concepts in order to create unique products. My international experience and education has benefited my ability to develop this for the global market