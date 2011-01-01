ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Per ottenere una migliore esperienza con il nostro sito, ti preghiamo di scaricare un altro browser gratuitamente. Basta fare clic sull'icona!

Ambiente
Esperti
Rivista
DIY
Diventa un professionista
Premium
Esci
Roberto Nicolò
Designer a London, United Kingdom
Riepilogo 6Progetti (6) 0Libri delle Idee (0)
Recensioni (0)
edit edit in admin Richiedi recensione Nuovo Progetto
Richiedi recensione Modifica profilo

Progetti

Nuovo Progetto
  • Vai Premium
    • Upman - Hall stand | Raro Design Collection. , Roberto Nicolò Roberto Nicolò CasaAccessori & Decorazioni
    Upman - Hall stand | Raro Design Collection. , Roberto Nicolò Roberto Nicolò CasaAccessori & Decorazioni
    Upman - Hall stand | Raro Design Collection. , Roberto Nicolò Roberto Nicolò CasaAccessori & Decorazioni
    +3
    Upman - Hall stand | Raro Design Collection.
    Roby's story 2 - Mirror | Raro Design Collection. , Roberto Nicolò Roberto Nicolò CasaAccessori & Decorazioni
    Roby's story 2 - Mirror | Raro Design Collection. , Roberto Nicolò Roberto Nicolò CasaAccessori & Decorazioni
    Roby's story 2 - Mirror | Raro Design Collection. , Roberto Nicolò Roberto Nicolò CasaAccessori & Decorazioni
    +1
    Roby's story 2 - Mirror | Raro Design Collection.
    Roby's story 1 - Mirror | Raro Design Collection. , Roberto Nicolò Roberto Nicolò CasaAccessori & Decorazioni
    Roby's story 1 - Mirror | Raro Design Collection. , Roberto Nicolò Roberto Nicolò CasaAccessori & Decorazioni
    Roby's story 1 - Mirror | Raro Design Collection. , Roberto Nicolò Roberto Nicolò CasaAccessori & Decorazioni
    +2
    Roby's story 1 - Mirror | Raro Design Collection.
    He or She - Keyholders | Raro Design Collection, Roberto Nicolò Roberto Nicolò CasaAccessori & Decorazioni
    He or She - Keyholders | Raro Design Collection, Roberto Nicolò Roberto Nicolò CasaAccessori & Decorazioni
    He or She - Keyholders | Raro Design Collection, Roberto Nicolò Roberto Nicolò CasaAccessori & Decorazioni
    +3
    He or She - Keyholders | Raro Design Collection
    YinYang - Try | RARO Design Collection, Roberto Nicolò Roberto Nicolò CasaAccessori & Decorazioni
    YinYang - Try | RARO Design Collection, Roberto Nicolò Roberto Nicolò CasaAccessori & Decorazioni
    YinYang - Try | RARO Design Collection, Roberto Nicolò Roberto Nicolò
    YinYang - Try | RARO Design Collection
    Evva_tt | Emotional light - Led., Roberto Nicolò Roberto Nicolò CasaPiccoli Elettrodomestici
    Evva_tt | Emotional light - Led., Roberto Nicolò Roberto Nicolò CasaPiccoli Elettrodomestici
    Evva_tt | Emotional light - Led., Roberto Nicolò Roberto Nicolò CasaPiccoli Elettrodomestici
    +20
    Evva_tt | Emotional light - Led.

    Hello! I am an outgoing creative and eternal optimist who loves people, product design, branding, traveling and bikes! 

    I am passionate senior designer with 7 years experience in office furniture, lighting, tableware, toys, transportation and interior in Europe. 

    Based in London since 2011, I use my broad range of skills from Concept & Development to Marketing & Production for satisfying user needs by developing their requirements into stories and concepts in order to create unique products. My international experience and education has benefited my ability to develop this for the global market

    Servizi
    • Industrial
    • product and digital design
    Bacini di utenza
    • Italia,United Kingdom
    • "London
    Indirizzo
    8 osier court, osier street
    E1 4AP London, United Kingdom
    Italia
    +39-7516181610 www.robertonicolo.com
      Add SEO element