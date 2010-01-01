ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Per ottenere una migliore esperienza con il nostro sito, ti preghiamo di scaricare un altro browser gratuitamente. Basta fare clic sull'icona!

Ambiente
Esperti
Rivista
DIY
Diventa un professionista
Premium
Esci
LITHOS DESIGN
Decoratori d'interni a San Pietro Mussolino, VI, Italia
Riepilogo 1Progetti (1) 0Libri delle Idee (0)
Recensioni (0)
edit edit in admin Richiedi recensione Nuovo Progetto
Richiedi recensione Modifica profilo

Progetti

Nuovo Progetto
  • Vai Premium
    • Collezione Dissonanze , LITHOS DESIGN LITHOS DESIGN CasaAccessori & Decorazioni Marmo Rosa
    Collezione Dissonanze , LITHOS DESIGN LITHOS DESIGN CasaAccessori & Decorazioni Marmo Rosa
    Collezione Dissonanze , LITHOS DESIGN LITHOS DESIGN CasaAccessori & Decorazioni Marmo Rosa
    +1
    Collezione Dissonanze

    With an enterprising spirit and great curiosity, Lithos Design was one of the first companies to go beyond craftsmanship, using cutting-edge technology to express the contemporary mood on an ancient material, which for millennia has been gathering upon it, the signs man’s ingenuity. 

    It is the great stone culture and highly innovative production approach that make Lithos Design a company that is recognised and appreciated internationally. A distinctive example of Made in Italy, its products are a synthesis of culture and innovation, but above all, they are an authentic celebration of marble that, in addition to aesthetics and functionality, make the spaces it is used in timeless.



    Servizi
    rivestimenti e partizioni di design 3d in pietra naturale; decorazione d'interni; design della pietra; pavimenti di design in pietra naturale; design industriale applicato all'intarsio della pietra naturale
    Bacini di utenza
    San Pietro Mussolino, VI, Italia
    Indirizzo
    Via del Motto 25
    36070 San Pietro Mussolino, VI, Italia
    Italia
    +39-0444687301 www.lithosdesign.com
      Add SEO element