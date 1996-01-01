x2 architettura was chosen to be both a crafts and arts workshop and a design studioopen to multidisciplinary collaborations: Silvia and Marzia (2) run their own association which, with every work experience, be it public or private, crates a wide platform of specific skills which cross (x) with different expertise and professionals (from sectorial design, i.e. structures, systems, etc. to urban design, participation communication, coordinations, photography, art, etc.).

The “studio”, located in the city centre, has multiple desks with computers and is equipped with a laboratory for modelling and a “x room” used as head office of Modi Urbani, showroom to occasionally explain/show specific projects and devise new approaches to what is capable on transforming our beloved territory as well as to hold events and meetings.

Silvia Fornaciari Graduated in Architecture at the Florence University in 1996, specializing in restoration and protection of the historical and architectural heritage. After a master degree in “progettualità esecutiva” along with working experience in Portugal, she did a research on landscapes and public areas and trained at “scuola di specializzazione in architettura dei giardini, progettazione ed assetto del paesaggio” at the Genoa University.

Marzia Zamboni Graduated in Architecture at Florence University in 1996, did research in residential building and new living conditions and developed projects for privates which were pointed out as best projects in the international prize “B. Cappochin (ed. 2006, especially the project “muro verde”). Shel also deals with restructuring and urban retrofitting.

Marzia and Silvia have also founded “modi urbani”, a place to reflect and think about the development of cities located in the “medio-padana” area.