“ Being able to see in a deeper and more imaginative way means to be able to think with more mental agility and freedom. Being able to see with others' eyes too means teaching tolerance, widening physical and mental borders. "

Bruno Munari

Gradosei is passion, curiosity, ideas and self-denial.

Gradosei has been working in the product design, visual communication and computer graphic sector. An Italian activity, composed of five expert designers, coming from several qualifications and bonded by an unique purpose: satisfying "the sixth member" of the team, the customer. The ensamble is able to work with extreme speed, precision and originality. The purpose and the continuing challenge, which Gradosei points to, is to create products which can transmit the aesthetic and functional value of the design, to tell a story, to describe a place and to spread an emotion.