Studio Batoni
Architetti a Colle Di Val D'Elsa Si Italy
    • Scuola di Estetica, Studio Batoni Studio Batoni Ospedali moderni
    Scuola di Estetica
    TRAME, Studio Batoni Studio Batoni
    TRAME
    POLIS, Studio Batoni Studio Batoni
    POLIS

    Always on…
    It’s our motto: we must be always on, always tuned in order to understand and

    to identify ideas and needs of those around us. We must have love for what we

    make, passion for design or for architecture, must be inside us.

    Servizi
    Architettura pubblica e privata Interiors Design industriale Allestimenti fieristici Corner espositivi Eventi.
    Riconoscimenti
    • “Design Plus powered by ISH 2013” award
    • Cersaie award Interior Innovation award Silver A' Design award Red Dot Design award
    Indirizzo
    Viale dei Mille 100
    53034 Colle Di Val D'Elsa Si Italy
    Italia
    +39-577924659 www.studiobatoni.com
