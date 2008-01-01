Filippo Mambretti was born in Como on 21st February 1981.He attended “B. Luini” Artistic High Scool in Cantù (CO). During the High School’s years, he met Bruno Munari, and, due to this experience, Filippo started looking into design. Afterwards, he registered to Politecnico di Milano, where he obtained two degrees (Furnishings design and Furniture design).
During the last year in Politecnico, Filippo started his professional activity working in Italo Rota’s office for a short period of time. Afterwards, he cooperated with Francesco Murano in both MayDayDesign and Spheradesign offices. In 2008, he created MakiStyle office, so that he could attempt to innovate design as much as possible, revolutioning communications and projectings. Nonetheless, he left the office in 2010 and, in 2011, he joined SpheraDesign’s staff as a working partner.Teacher and professional in the field of product design and interior design winner of numerous design awards including, Infiniti Design Contest 2011, Castelli Design Contest 2012 and Autoprogettazione 2.0. Currently, in addition to devote himself to teaching at the SSS_AA, the CSIA and the Polytechnic of Milan, heads the design studio Mambro Design Studio based in Chiasso, active in Switzerland and throughout Europe, thanks to the lively collaboration with various entities industrial product design and architectural design. You are 'graduating as head of training at the IUFPP.
- Servizi
- product design e rendering
- Bacini di utenza
- Svizzera
- Italia
- EUROPA+NORD AMERICA
- CHIASSO
- Riconoscimenti
- 2013 / BETASTEEL DESIGN CONTEST / PROJECT WINNER: DULCE SYSTEM / OFFICE DESIGN AWARDS 2012 / GIOVANNETTI DESIGN CONTEST / PROJECT WINNER: VIVACE ARMCHAIR / FURNITURE DESIGN AWARDS 2012 / DESIGN SMASH 3D / PROJECT WINNER: KIT FOR WALKING STICKS / 3D PRINT DESIGN AWARDS 2012 / CASTELLI1877 DESIGN CONTEST / PROJECT WINNER: MOI CHAIR / OFFICE & FURNITURE DESIGN AWARDS 2012 / AUTOPROGETTAZIONE 2.0 DESIGN CONTEST / PROJECT WINNER: GUENDA LIGHT/ SELF-MADE DESIGN AWARDS 2012 / DESIGNMOOD DESIGN CONTEST / PROJECT WINNER: OPA CHAIR & ILLUSIONE ARMCHAIR / FURNITURE DESIGN AWARDS 2011 / INFINITI DESIGN CONTEST / PROJECT WINNER: BRONCIO STOOL / FURNITURE DESIGN AWARDS 2011 / GAMA PROFESSIONAL DESIGN CONTEST / PROJECT WINNER: DIAMOND HAIRDRYER / BEAUTY DESIGN AWARDS 2011/ MEDITERRANEO DESIGN CONTEST – PAD / PROJECT WINNER: MNIMI' VASE / PRODUCTS DESIGN AWARDS 2010 / MEDITERRANEO DESIGN CONTEST – PAD / PROJECT WINNER: SISA' NARGHILE' / PRODUCTS DESIGN AWARDS 2009 / CASA DEL III MILLENNIO DESIGN CONTEST / PROJECT WINNER: ILLUSIONE ARMCHAIR / FURNITURE DESIGN AWARDS 2008 / FESTIVAL DELLA CREATIVITA' DESIGN CONTEST / PROJECT WINNER: SAILBOAT / TECHNICAL DESIGN AWARDS
- Indirizzo
-
Via e.bossi n22
6830 Chiasso
Italia
+41-793082673 www.filippomambretti.com