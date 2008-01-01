Anna, Paolo and Carlo Bartoli are celebrating 10 years as associates, a period in which the practice

has followed the path started by Carlo in the Sixties and expanded it with the contributions of Anna and Paolo. Thanks to their different personalities and approach, today the Studio is able to experiment with designs with very different features.

Bartoli Design’s research and development work, deeply immerged in Italy’s design network, is born with and for the entrerprise, connecting the industrial and the artisanal worlds well before this became a trend.

The office is located in Monza: two light-filled floors immersed in the green of a broad park, and distributed in spaces with different style and intended use, an atmosphere filled with the history of design and with continuous innovation, just like a large workshop.

In this inspiring place, Bartoli Design focuses much on the development of models, which allow the transition from the sketches to the prototypes, accompanying each step up to the final product.