Anna, Paolo and Carlo Bartoli are celebrating 10 years as associates, a period in which the practice
has followed the path started by Carlo in the Sixties and expanded it with the contributions of Anna and Paolo. Thanks to their different personalities and approach, today the Studio is able to experiment with designs with very different features.
Bartoli Design’s research and development work, deeply immerged in Italy’s design network, is born with and for the entrerprise, connecting the industrial and the artisanal worlds well before this became a trend.
The office is located in Monza: two light-filled floors immersed in the green of a broad park, and distributed in spaces with different style and intended use, an atmosphere filled with the history of design and with continuous innovation, just like a large workshop.
In this inspiring place, Bartoli Design focuses much on the development of models, which allow the transition from the sketches to the prototypes, accompanying each step up to the final product.
- Servizi
- design
- architettura
- interior design
- product design
- architecture
- Bacini di utenza
- Italia e Europa
- Riconoscimenti
- In 2008 they received the XXI Compasso d'Oro ADI award for the R606Uno chair designed for Segis with Fauciglietti Engineering. The Tube Sofa for Rossi di Albizzate won the IF Award for Good Industrial Design and was selected to appear on a series of Italian postage stamps entitled
Italian Design for a New Domestic Landscape. Carlo Bartoli has exhibited his work in Italy and abroad: at the Triennale Design Museum in Milano, at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, at the Stadt Museum in Cologne as well as in New York, Prague, Hong Kong, Athens and Buenos Aires. The Gaia armchair he designed for Arflex is included in the permanent design collections at the MOMA in New York and the Triennale Design Museum in Milan. The 4875 chair designed for Kartell is on display as part of the design collection at the Pompidou Centre, the National Museum of Modern Art, in Paris. The stacking armchair Breeze, designed for Segis – was the winner of the I.D. Design Distinction Award, Apex Product Design Award, Red Dot and IF Award for Good Industrial Design – and appears on an Italian postage stamp in the
Masters of Italian designcollection. The Sol table, designed by Bartoli Design for Bonaldo, received the
2010 GOOD DESIGN Award. The jury of the Young & Design competition awarded to the recognition Carlo Bartoli as Apostle of Design 2012. The Still table and the Octa table, designed for Bonaldo, were awarded the Red Dot 2013 and Good Design Award 2014.
- Indirizzo
-
Via Grigna, 2
20900 Monza (MB) Italia
Italia
+45-68677655 www.bartolidesign.it