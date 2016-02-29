ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

CRISTALPLANT
Design sostenibile a Treviso
    • Cristalplant Design Contest 2016: vince Ellen Bernhardt con “Sipario”, CRISTALPLANT CRISTALPLANT Cucina minimalista Bianco
    Cristalplant Design Contest 2016: vince Ellen Bernhardt con “Sipario”
    Creative designers WANTED! The new Cristalplant® Design Contest is here!
    Lunetta (designer Cosetta Muggianu)
    Fe-Man (designer Leonardo Mercurio)
    Antoniolupi e la settima edizione del “Cristalplant® Design Contest”: Passato o Futuro, tradizione o innovazione? PRESENTE e CREATIVITÁ!, CRISTALPLANT CRISTALPLANT BagnoLavabi
    Antoniolupi e la settima edizione del “Cristalplant® Design Contest”: Passato o Futuro, tradizione o innovazione? PRESENTE e CREATIVITÁ!

    CRISTALPLANT© is a technologically advanced and unique compound, made up of high percentage of mineral extenders from nature (ATH derived from bauxite) as well as a small one of high-pureness polyester and acrylic polymers; therefore, it is an inert, hypoallergenic and non-toxic material.

    CRISTALPLANT© is a “solid surface 100% made in Italy” as it was designed, patented and produced at the R&D Centre of Nicos International’s Italian headquarters located in Portobuffolè, in the Province of Treviso.

    CRISTALPLANT© is 100% recyclable, practically fireproof (class 1), strongly UV-resistant, solid and non-porous, hygienic and healthy, resistant and agreeable to the touch for its velvety and natural stone-like finish.

    CRISTALPLANT© is 100% restorable, i.e. it can bring back the original state and look by simply using an abrasive sponge and a detergent, thus removing even cigarette burning rings. These properties of durability and restorability make it an ecocompatible material.

    Bacini di utenza
    • Italia
    • United Kingdom
    • Usa
    • Treviso
    Indirizzo
    via Bastie, 44
    31040 – Portobuffolè Treviso
    Italia
    +39-0422504411 www.cristalplant.it
