Lucchese design studio works all over the world with different levels of projects depending on the client request, with a great capacity to adapt to different cultural contexts. The studio works in many different fields and offers a wide range of product design projects thanks to the collaboration with many Italian and foreign leader companies; product design is addressed from a 360 ° perspective taking care of all aspects. The design itself is completed with the marketing strategy, the brand identity and the presentation at trade fairs and in showrooms. This is why Lucchesedesign coordinates projects of company placement and brand image, focusing attention on graphic design and organizing exhibitions and events. Architecture projects take place across Italy and abroad and are focused on hotels, showrooms and public space. There are plenty of projects aimed to exclusive private residence.