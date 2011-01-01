ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Wisp Architects
Architetti a Milan, Italy
    • Apartment BC02, Wisp Architects Wisp Architects Sala da pranzo moderna
    Apartment BC02, Wisp Architects Wisp Architects Sala da pranzo moderna
    Apartment BC02, Wisp Architects Wisp Architects Soggiorno moderno
    +3
    Apartment BC02
    Apartment GP14, Wisp Architects Wisp Architects Soggiorno eclettico
    Apartment GP14, Wisp Architects Wisp Architects Soggiorno eclettico
    Apartment GP14, Wisp Architects Wisp Architects Soggiorno eclettico
    +7
    Apartment GP14
    Apartment TO02, Wisp Architects Wisp Architects Soggiorno moderno
    Apartment TO02, Wisp Architects Wisp Architects Cucina moderna
    Apartment TO02, Wisp Architects Wisp Architects Soggiorno moderno
    +5
    Apartment TO02
    Private Villa MD, Wisp Architects Wisp Architects GiardinoPiante & Fiori Verde
    Private Villa MD, Wisp Architects Wisp Architects SoggiornoDivani & Poltrone Viola/Ciclamino
    Private Villa MD, Wisp Architects Wisp Architects SoggiornoTavolini
    +3
    Private Villa MD
    Apartment BL03, Wisp Architects Wisp Architects Soggiorno moderno
    Apartment BL03, Wisp Architects Wisp Architects Soggiorno moderno
    Apartment BL03, Wisp Architects Wisp Architects Soggiorno moderno
    +6
    Apartment BL03
    Apartament CF13, Wisp Architects Wisp Architects SoggiornoSgabelli & Sedie
    Apartament CF13, Wisp Architects Wisp Architects Ingresso, Corridoio & ScaleScale
    Apartament CF13, Wisp Architects Wisp Architects SoggiornoTavolini
    +6
    Apartament CF13
    Wisp Architects is a multidisciplinary company focused on architecture and interior design, born in 2011 in Milan by the collaboration of the architects Pierluigi Di Giacomo and Tommaso Raffa.

    Before founding the firm Wisp Architects, they both worked in different Italian and extra European companies. They met when they were both the same role as Head of Competitions Dep. for the same company in Milan, here they received numerous awards and mentions and decided to create their own firm.

    Wisp engages in continuous research and development of innovative architectural and design ideas: from the creation of small private spaces to the composition of public spaces and large-scale projects.

    Architectural quality, attention to the choice of materials, the relationship with the environment and attention to details are some of the themes that characterize unequivocally their business.

    Over the years Wisp Architects was involved in the design of cafes, apartments, interior decoration, design of commercial spaces, residential projects and urban scale projects competitions, working for both private and public clients.

    Servizi
    • progettazione
    • progettazione interni
    • ristrutturazione edilizie
    • nuove costruzioni
    • progettazione attività commerciali
    • progettazione locali pubblici
    • progettazione uffici
    • direzione lavori
    • attività di cantiere
    • redazione pratiche edilizie
    Bacini di utenza
    Milan, Italy e Abroad
    Indirizzo
    Via Candoglia 4
    20161 Milan, Italy
    Italia
    +39-0236644641 www.wisp-a.com
