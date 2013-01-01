Starting from a manufacturing experience in the wood furniture sector, the ”carpentry” Cimadon can today rank as a general contractor guaranteeing a reliable service and turnkey to the customer. The italian company, located in Latina, designs and manufactures interior furniture in Italy and abroad for private residences, hotels, resorts, spas and fitness centres, taking into account that technological innovation and high consideration of design are fundamental to meet the logics of the contract furnishings sector. Based on these premises, already in 2013, Cimadon began its evolution, characterized by its taking part to major trade fairs, by a careful international marketing strategy and finally by the reinforcement of basic assets: reliability, punctuality and expert advice tout court as far as the job order is concerned.

The real vision, the real concept in Italian Luxury Home. “We are able to follow all the phases of the production chain as a carpentry”, states Fabrizio Cimadon, General Manager of the company, “planning, management and control of each single step supported by project management tools; processing of each type of material, coordination with all contractors, supply of all the categories of work (building works, plants, machinery and furniture); service and maintenance of facilities and furnishings even after relevant implementation.

Our leitmotiv is: when you talk of interior design, think Italy!”.

