Romeo Cuomo, along with His partner, Terri Affanato are pleased to offer a large selection of ceramics and to Both retail & wholesale customers.

Our mission is to bring quality ceramics direct from Italy to our customers worldwide. We produce a unique collection of decorative wall plates, tableware, wall tile, tile flooring, mre-edition medieval tile, frescos and more. Personal service is offered in both English and Italian. Our custom made quality ceramics are all made to order - we do not stock inventory! This gives you the opportunity to have the exact colors and designs you need for your project.