Romeo Cuomo, along with His partner, Terri Affanato are pleased to offer a large selection of ceramics and to Both retail & wholesale customers.
Our mission is to bring quality ceramics direct from Italy to our customers worldwide. We produce a unique collection of decorative wall plates, tableware, wall tile, tile flooring, mre-edition medieval tile, frescos and more. Personal service is offered in both English and Italian. Our custom made quality ceramics are all made to order - we do not stock inventory! This gives you the opportunity to have the exact colors and designs you need for your project.
- Custom designed and artfully produced decorative tile
- floor tile
- wall tile
- table tops
- murals
- vases
- tableware
- dishes
- dish sets
- family crests
- wedding favors
- kitchen items
- limoncello bottles and more.
- Italy
- Vietri Italy
- Boston
- united states
59 Laurelwood Drive
02760 Rome/ Usa
Italia
+39-5089825622 www.romeocuomoceramics.com
Any other sellers offering goods in conjunction with the name "Romeo Cuomo" , "Italian Decorative Art" or "IDA by RC"are not authorized and can not be warranted therefore as genuine.