ITALIAN DECORATIVE ART BY ROMEO CUOMO
Decoratori d'interni a Rome/ Usa
    CUSTOM TILE, ITALIAN DECORATIVE ART BY ROMEO CUOMO ITALIAN DECORATIVE ART BY ROMEO CUOMO CasaArticoli Casalinghi
    CUSTOM TILE

    Romeo Cuomo, along with His partner, Terri Affanato are pleased to offer a large selection of ceramics and to Both retail & wholesale customers.

    Our mission is to bring quality ceramics  direct from Italy to our customers worldwide. We produce a unique collection of decorative wall plates, tableware, wall tile, tile flooring, mre-edition medieval tile,  frescos and more. Personal service is offered in both English and Italian. Our custom made quality ceramics are all made to order - we do not stock inventory! This gives you the opportunity to have the exact colors and designs you need for your project. 

    Servizi
    • Custom designed and artfully produced decorative tile
    • floor tile
    • wall tile
    • table tops
    • murals
    • vases
    • tableware
    • dishes
    • dish sets
    • family crests
    • wedding favors
    • kitchen items
    • limoncello bottles and more.
    Bacini di utenza
    • Italy
    • Vietri Italy
    • Boston
    • united states
    Indirizzo
    59 Laurelwood Drive
    02760 Rome/ Usa
    Italia
    +39-5089825622 www.romeocuomoceramics.com
    Proprietà legale

     Any other sellers offering goods in conjunction with the name "Romeo Cuomo" , "Italian Decorative Art" or  "IDA by RC"are not authorized and can not be warranted therefore as genuine.

