BICUBE DESIGN
Designer a Desenzano D/G (Bs), Italy
    sgabello pipa, BICUBE DESIGN BICUBE DESIGN SoggiornoSgabelli & Sedie
    sgabello pipa

    Barbi Bottazzo is a design laboratory born in 2006 in Italy from an idea of  Francesco Barbi and Guido Bottazzo.

    The studio focuses its potential on helping brands and production factoriesinvolved in the field of industrial design and communication, in order to achieve design solutions both in styling and design. Bicubedesign designers use their fantasy to easily generate useful and original ideas, which will then be put into practice by engineering. Barbi Bottazzo staff is capable to developing styling research, trend research, following them with an accurate design process, which ranges from pencil sketches to 3d CAD modelling, rendering and.

    Servizi
    progettazione furniture e industrial design
    Bacini di utenza
    • Desenzano D/G (Bs),Italy
    • Italy
    Riconoscimenti
    young and design 2012
    Indirizzo
    Viale F. Agello, 7
    25015 Desenzano D/G (Bs), Italy
    Italia
    www.bicubedesign.com
