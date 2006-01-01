Dilber & Stolfi architetti

is a laboratory of architectural, interior and industrial design, co-founded in 2006. They have since collaborated with luxury brands of the ready-to wear sector like Giorgio Armani and Gianni Versace. They have hands-on exprience on creating new interior concepts, and adapting them concepts to different situations throughout the globe. Main projects include: Flagship Store for ARMANI in Hong Kong; ARMANI Caffè in Doha, Qatar; VERSACE Boutiques and VERSACE COLLECTION Stores in China, Singapore and Russia.