Dilber & Stolfi architetti
is a laboratory of architectural, interior and industrial design, co-founded in 2006. They have since collaborated with luxury brands of the ready-to wear sector like Giorgio Armani and Gianni Versace. They have hands-on exprience on creating new interior concepts, and adapting them concepts to different situations throughout the globe. Main projects include: Flagship Store for ARMANI in Hong Kong; ARMANI Caffè in Doha, Qatar; VERSACE Boutiques and VERSACE COLLECTION Stores in China, Singapore and Russia.
- Servizi
- RETAIL CONCEPT DESIGN
- Interior Design
- Industrial Design
- Bacini di utenza
- Italy, TURCHIA e Roma – Italy
- Riconoscimenti
- red dot honorary mention 2012
- Indirizzo
Viale Bruno Buozzi, 49
00197 Roma – Italy
Italia
+39-3339767221 www.dilberstolfi.com