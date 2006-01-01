ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Per ottenere una migliore esperienza con il nostro sito, ti preghiamo di scaricare un altro browser gratuitamente. Basta fare clic sull'icona!

Ambiente
Esperti
Rivista
DIY
Diventa un professionista
Premium
Esci
Dilber &amp; Stolfi architetti
Architetti a Roma – Italy
Riepilogo 2Progetti (2) 0Libri delle Idee (0)
Recensioni (0)
edit edit in admin Richiedi recensione Nuovo Progetto
Richiedi recensione Modifica profilo

Progetti

Nuovo Progetto
  • Vai Premium
    • VACANZA ROMANA, Dilber & Stolfi architetti Dilber & Stolfi architetti Camera da lettoLetti e testate Legno composito Marrone
    VACANZA ROMANA, Dilber & Stolfi architetti Dilber & Stolfi architetti CucinaArmadietti & Scaffali Legno composito Bianco
    VACANZA ROMANA, Dilber & Stolfi architetti Dilber & Stolfi architetti Sala da pranzoSedie & Panche Legno massello Marrone
    +2
    VACANZA ROMANA
    Dogma 100, Dilber & Stolfi architetti Dilber & Stolfi architetti CucinaLavandini & Rubinetti
    Dogma 100, Dilber & Stolfi architetti Dilber & Stolfi architetti CucinaLavandini & Rubinetti
    Dogma 100, Dilber & Stolfi architetti Dilber & Stolfi architetti CucinaLavandini & Rubinetti
    +1
    Dogma 100

    Dilber & Stolfi architetti

    is a laboratory of architectural, interior and industrial design, co-founded in 2006. They have since collaborated with luxury brands of the ready-to wear sector like Giorgio Armani and Gianni Versace.  They have hands-on exprience on creating new interior concepts, and adapting them concepts to different situations throughout the globe.  Main projects include:  Flagship Store for ARMANI in Hong Kong;  ARMANI Caffè in Doha, Qatar;  VERSACE Boutiques and VERSACE COLLECTION Stores in China, Singapore and Russia.

    Servizi
    • RETAIL CONCEPT DESIGN
    • Interior Design
    • Industrial Design
    Bacini di utenza
    Italy, TURCHIA e Roma – Italy
    Riconoscimenti
    red dot honorary mention 2012
    Indirizzo
    Viale Bruno Buozzi, 49
    00197 Roma – Italy
    Italia
    +39-3339767221 www.dilberstolfi.com
      Add SEO element