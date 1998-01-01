I was born in 1973 in Pordenone, where I attended classical studies. Afterwards I studied at the Scuola Italiana Design of Padua, where I earned a specialization in Industrial Design.Then I immediately started working with Gabriele Centazzo, Valcucine designer and owner, since I was already working for him while I was studying. In 1998 I began my professional career and the collaboration with Kristalia, for whom I not only designed products, but also worked as a consultant on product development (1998–2006). At the same time I also taught at the Scuola Italiana Design from 1997 to 2005.In 2004 I founded with some friends Disguincio, design company.From 2008 I'm Geelli art director and from 2012 I collaborate to art direction of Rexa.I am currently working as a free lance specialized in industrial design and I offer my services as a design consultant to various companies, such as Italamp, Martex Office, Geelli, Lago, Rexa and other.