Mauro Del Santo

(*1978) is a Designer and educator specialising in Product Design, innovation in Material Technology and Teaching. Since he set up his own practice in Rome in 2003, he has developed furniture, products, lighting, and exhibitions for some of the leading companies in the design field. Amongst his most prominent clients are IED, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Municipality of Rome, Italian Ministry of Defence, Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Selex, Sistema Compositi, UNHCR, Danish Refugee Councils, ENI, Hertz. His designs have received international design awards such as the nomination for the Compasso d`Oro and the Maker of Merit 2014.

Mauro Del Santo has produced a number of significant exhibitions for the design school IED Rome and the events PromiseDesign. Since 2005, Mauro Del Santo has been teaching Design Development, Prototyping andMaterial Technology at IED Rome, the University of Rome La Sapienza and the University of Nairobi.

The Studio

In collaboration with associates and consultants, Mauro Del Santo offers a wide range of services related to Design, Prototyping, Manufacturing and Communication. Thanks to his extensive experience working in the academic sector and fair and exhibition industry, Mauro Del Santo has a strong network of contacts including companies and professionals from a diverse background. This allows him to manage complex activities while at the same time providing a flexible service, which is always tailored to the specific needs of clients.

How we do it

“The Design Process is about designing and prototyping and making and communicating. When those are done separate … the final result suffers!” — Jonathan Ive, March, 2012 Product design is the process of creating a new product, or service, to be distributed by a business to its customers. According to Tim Brown, CEO and president of IDEO, “matching people’s needs with what is technologically feasible and viable as a business strategy” is the goal of Design. The Designer’s role is to combine art, science, and technology to create new products, or services, that other people can use. Appropriate and complete skills are provided to communicate, visualize, analyse, experiment and actually produce tangible ideas. The Designer’s expertise has now become inclusive of service, software, and physical product design also including engineering design, particularly with matters of functionality, utility, and manufacturability.