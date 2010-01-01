ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl
Architetti a Milano
Riepilogo 20Progetti (20) 0Libri delle Idee (0)
Recensioni (5)
    • Veratti - Pizzeria Casul Gourmet, Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Ospedali moderni
    Veratti - Pizzeria Casul Gourmet, Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Ospedali moderni
    Veratti - Pizzeria Casul Gourmet, Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Ospedali moderni
    +20
    Veratti - Pizzeria Casul Gourmet
    Milano House, Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Sala da pranzo moderna
    Milano House, Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Sala da pranzo moderna
    Milano House, Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Cucina moderna
    +4
    Milano House
    3.8.1, Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Soggiorno moderno
    3.8.1, Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Bagno moderno
    3.8.1, Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Soggiorno moderno
    +6
    3.8.1
    Roof Attic, Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Case moderne
    Roof Attic, Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Case moderne
    Roof Attic, Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Case moderne
    +3
    Roof Attic
    Marbella Villa, Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Sala multimediale moderna
    Marbella Villa, Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Bagno in stile classico
    Marbella Villa, Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Camera da letto moderna
    +5
    Marbella Villa
    lake house, Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Cucina moderna
    lake house, Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Sala da pranzo moderna
    lake house, Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl Sala da pranzo moderna
    +3
    lake house
    Mostra tutti i 20 progetti

    Every project has its own value and represents for us an opportunity to learn and express our passion in performing ourselves.

    Nothing is impossible but requires sensible and sensitive capability to observe and listen to every single detail: step by step every situation can be faced and solved respecting the context, content and concept.

    Proactivity is our key-word.

    We don’t wait for things to happen, we create teams and shape situations to clients giving different visions and making them real and easy to understand. Curiosity and enthusiasm are part of our team and ourselves.

    With an interdisciplinary skill set, we offer tailored services across the entire architecture and design spectrum for both corporate and individual clients. From micro to macro every action we do expresses our attitude and vision. Every single project is a blank sheet to draw with passion and creativity plus pragmacy. Now both a multi-disciplinary creative lab and a project management firm, PRINCIPIOATTIVO offers 

    architectural innovative solutions

     for the residential, commercial, exhibition and tertiary sectors.

    We know how to listen and face difficult issues from technical, public procedure, social aspects up to overall development mix process.

    We have the privilege to express our passion in what we do: working giving social value and sustainable approach to every project we create, reinventing new way to shape private and public spaces in order to make people life enjoyable, satisfing different needs and requirements, solving barriers and limits.

    Architecture is (not) all we do: since the early days of 2007, PRINCIPIOATTIVO and its partners have taken to explore new entrepreneurial opportunities, launching “SHHT” and “ORAMA FACTORY“. “SHHT” is a cultural association, working to promote the evolving relationship between architecture and society within the european context.”ORAMA DESIGN” is a creative-design studio where PRINCIPIOATTIVO deepens the themes related to the public space and the design product for inclusive world and  

    better living way,


    Servizi
    • Progettazione Architettonica
    • Interior Design
    • lighting design
    • Furniture Design
    • Consegna Chiavi in Mano
    • Valutazioni Immobiliari
    • Coordinamento della sicurezza
    • Grafica e comunicazione
    • Mostra tutto i 8 servizi
    Riconoscimenti
    • Concorso: Idee per Ischia 2014 – 1° premio
    • Concorso: C40 Reinventing Cities Greco – selezionato per seconda fase (in corso 2018)
    • Gara: Redazione pratiche esecutive Palazzo Italia post Expo – 1° classificato
    • Gara: Progetto interior Human Technopole per Palazzo Italia – 1° classificato
    Indirizzo
    Via Gian Battista Vico 42
    20133 Milano
    Italia
    +39-3333333333 www.principioattivo.eu
    Proprietà legale

    © principioattivo

    Recensioni

    MrChamalcan
    Seri w professional
    da oltre 4 anni
    LABETTI
    Studio di Architettura innovativo!
    da oltre 2 anni
    Nisserine Bousselhame
    Un negozio estremamente elegante, si presenta benissimo, il personale direi piu che disponibile, educato e gentile, il che fa venire assolutamente voglia di tornare.
    da oltre 3 anni
    Mostra tutte le 5 recensioni
