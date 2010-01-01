Every project has its own value and represents for us an opportunity to learn and express our passion in performing ourselves.

Nothing is impossible but requires sensible and sensitive capability to observe and listen to every single detail: step by step every situation can be faced and solved respecting the context, content and concept.

Proactivity is our key-word.

We don’t wait for things to happen, we create teams and shape situations to clients giving different visions and making them real and easy to understand. Curiosity and enthusiasm are part of our team and ourselves.

With an interdisciplinary skill set, we offer tailored services across the entire architecture and design spectrum for both corporate and individual clients. From micro to macro every action we do expresses our attitude and vision. Every single project is a blank sheet to draw with passion and creativity plus pragmacy. Now both a multi-disciplinary creative lab and a project management firm, PRINCIPIOATTIVO offers

architectural innovative solutions

for the residential, commercial, exhibition and tertiary sectors.

We know how to listen and face difficult issues from technical, public procedure, social aspects up to overall development mix process.

We have the privilege to express our passion in what we do: working giving social value and sustainable approach to every project we create, reinventing new way to shape private and public spaces in order to make people life enjoyable, satisfing different needs and requirements, solving barriers and limits.

Architecture is (not) all we do: since the early days of 2007, PRINCIPIOATTIVO and its partners have taken to explore new entrepreneurial opportunities, launching “SHHT” and “ORAMA FACTORY“. “SHHT” is a cultural association, working to promote the evolving relationship between architecture and society within the european context.”ORAMA DESIGN” is a creative-design studio where PRINCIPIOATTIVO deepens the themes related to the public space and the design product for inclusive world and

better living way,




