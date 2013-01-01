ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Per ottenere una migliore esperienza con il nostro sito, ti preghiamo di scaricare un altro browser gratuitamente. Basta fare clic sull'icona!

Ambiente
Esperti
Rivista
DIY
Diventa un professionista
Premium
Esci
Daniele Spirito Architetto
Architetti a Latiano (Br)
Riepilogo 4Progetti (4) 0Libri delle Idee (0)
Recensioni (0)
edit edit in admin Richiedi recensione Nuovo Progetto
Richiedi recensione Modifica profilo

Progetti

Nuovo Progetto
  • Vai Premium
    • BIOMEDICALS laboratories, Daniele Spirito Architetto Daniele Spirito Architetto Negozi & Locali commerciali in stile minimalista
    BIOMEDICALS laboratories, Daniele Spirito Architetto Daniele Spirito Architetto Negozi & Locali commerciali in stile minimalista
    BIOMEDICALS laboratories, Daniele Spirito Architetto Daniele Spirito Architetto Negozi & Locali commerciali in stile minimalista
    +28
    BIOMEDICALS laboratories
    SALE (sapore di), Daniele Spirito Architetto Daniele Spirito Architetto Negozi & Locali commerciali in stile mediterraneo
    SALE (sapore di), Daniele Spirito Architetto Daniele Spirito Architetto Negozi & Locali commerciali in stile mediterraneo
    SALE (sapore di), Daniele Spirito Architetto Daniele Spirito Architetto Negozi & Locali commerciali in stile mediterraneo
    +11
    SALE (sapore di)
    CASA RZL, Daniele Spirito Architetto Daniele Spirito Architetto Soggiorno moderno
    CASA RZL, Daniele Spirito Architetto Daniele Spirito Architetto Soggiorno moderno
    CASA RZL, Daniele Spirito Architetto Daniele Spirito Architetto Soggiorno moderno
    +17
    CASA RZL
    CASA VT, Daniele Spirito Architetto Daniele Spirito Architetto Soggiorno minimalista
    CASA VT, Daniele Spirito Architetto Daniele Spirito Architetto Ingresso, Corridoio & Scale in stile minimalista
    CASA VT, Daniele Spirito Architetto Daniele Spirito Architetto Ingresso, Corridoio & Scale in stile minimalista
    +61
    CASA VT

    Architect, he graduated with honours in 2012 with an experimental thesis on the structural aspects and symbolic features between industry and landscape. He participated in many italian and international workshops, contests and competitions about architecture, urban design and planning. In 2012 he won the International Prize for Sustainable Architecture and was awarded with the gold medal/first prize. In 2013 his work is selected for the “CMA | EDU: The 2013 Exhibition celebrating design talent in Mediterranean Schools of Architecture” in Chania (Greece), organized by the Centre for Mediterranean Architecture. Member of IN/ARCH he wrote many issues for web and magazines. Interior Designer for ValentiniArredamenti (Mesagne - BR), he is architectural and landscape consultant for con[fine]VERDE (Latiano - BR), and now collaborates with gruppoforesta (Lecce) and Interplan (Francavilla Fontana - BR).

    Servizi
    • Progettazione Architettonica
    • Interior Design
    • lighting design
    • Color Design
    • progettazione e modellazione 3D
    • rendering fotorealistici
    • architettura sostenibile
    • progettazione aree verdi
    • progettazione urbanistica
    • Mostra tutto i 9 servizi
    Bacini di utenza
    BR e Latiano (BR)
    Riconoscimenti
    PREMIO SPECIALE PROGETTAZIONE PARTECIPATA – Premio IQU Innovazione e Qualità Urbana (marzo 2014); MENZIONE D'ONORE – ARCHIPRIX Italia (novembre 2013); SHORT-LISTED – RI.U.SO 02 Rigenerazione Urbana Sostenibile (settembre 2013); MEDAGLIA D'ORO/PROGETTO PRIMO QUALIFICATO – International Prize for Sustainable Architecture (gennaio 2013)
    Indirizzo
    via Torre S. Susanna
    72022 Latiano (Br)
    Italia
    divisare.com/authors/2144714228-daniele-spirito
      Add SEO element