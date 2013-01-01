Architect, he graduated with honours in 2012 with an experimental thesis on the structural aspects and symbolic features between industry and landscape. He participated in many italian and international workshops, contests and competitions about architecture, urban design and planning. In 2012 he won the International Prize for Sustainable Architecture and was awarded with the gold medal/first prize. In 2013 his work is selected for the “CMA | EDU: The 2013 Exhibition celebrating design talent in Mediterranean Schools of Architecture” in Chania (Greece), organized by the Centre for Mediterranean Architecture. Member of IN/ARCH he wrote many issues for web and magazines. Interior Designer for ValentiniArredamenti (Mesagne - BR), he is architectural and landscape consultant for con[fine]VERDE (Latiano - BR), and now collaborates with gruppoforesta (Lecce) and Interplan (Francavilla Fontana - BR).