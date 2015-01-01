ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

    CAIRN Bedside Table
    +6
    CAIRN Bedside Table
    DARWIN LIBRARY
    +4
    DARWIN LIBRARY
    Apollo 14 Crystal Bottle
    +2
    Apollo 14 Crystal Bottle
    Narcissus Collection 2014
    +11
    Narcissus Collection 2014
    The ex collection 2015
    +27
    The ex collection 2015
    Zlata light - flexible tube light made from luffa plant
    +10
    Zlata light - flexible tube light made from luffa plant

    Its ok to be ordinary

    KimxGensapa is a team of young designers based in Italy with Mun kim from South Korea and Tsewang Gensapa from India. Both studied and graduated from Industrial Design course in IED (Istituto Europeo di Design) in Milan. Based on conceptual, yet everyday theme, we light up the value of ordinary objects to become extraordinary through neat and well detailed design. Appreciate the ordinary look. Look closer to make it extraordinary.

    Bacini di utenza
    Novara e carpi
    Indirizzo
    41012 Carpi
    Italia
    +39-3292150623 www.kimgensapa.com
