Its ok to be ordinary

KimxGensapa is a team of young designers based in Italy with Mun kim from South Korea and Tsewang Gensapa from India. Both studied and graduated from Industrial Design course in IED (Istituto Europeo di Design) in Milan. Based on conceptual, yet everyday theme, we light up the value of ordinary objects to become extraordinary through neat and well detailed design. Appreciate the ordinary look. Look closer to make it extraordinary.