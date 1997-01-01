Born in 1973 Marco Acerbis graduates in architecture from Politecnico di Milano in 1998. From 1997 to 2004 he lives in London where he works with Foster+Partnersstudio. Over these years he collaborates on the construction of an eight storey high Medical Research Building at the Imperial College Campus in London. He then becomes Project Architect for Capital City Academy, a 250 meter long High School building for 1400 students which was opened by Tony Blair. He sets up his own practice in Italy in 2004. Fascinated by designing at very different scales he quickly moves on to explore with a constant cross over of skills, ideas, tools and technologies all sorts of subjects to achieve a globally designed space. His interest for contemporary issues takes him to be directly involved in sustainable architecture with the design and construction management of Polins which is certified CasaClima Class A+, the best building standard. His skills cover a wide range of subjects from architecture to product design and corporate image.

Awards Wave Tap Mixer wins the Good Design Award by Chicago Athenaeum Polins wins the Premio Sostenibilità Ambientale e Sociale per il Comune by Saint-Gobain Italy and Ancitel Energia e Ambiente Polins is selected as finalist for Renzo Piano Foundation Award for Young Talent Piraeus Tower Competition: 3rd Prize Kloe Armchair designed for Desalto wins the Red Dot Design Award Prius door handle designed for Colombo Design wins a Special Mention at XXI Compasso d’Oro ADI The Vertigo floor lamp, designed for Fontana Arte is included in Vitra Design Museum Permanent Collection Clients Xeliox, Vistosi, Valsecchi1 918, Unopiù, Targetti, Slide, Riva 1920, PirelliRe, MRS Group, MaxDesign Italia, Marazzi Group, IB Rubinetterie, Fratelli Guzzini, Fontana Arte, Fiam Italia, Donati Group, Diamantini & Domeniconi, Desalto, Colombo Design, Citterio, Chopard, Alias, Agnelli Cooking Tools, Aton, Acerbis International Credits Graphic design and internet site design : marco acerbis architetto