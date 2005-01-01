lisée Matta and Giovanni Gennari began work together as an advertising team in 1994. The full expression of their creative partnership was realized in 2005 when they shifted from the abstract to the concrete and established the Milan design studio, .nobody&co., where they began design production uniquely characterized by their playful association with thought and language. Nobody&co made its debut at the Milan 2006 Salone Internazionale del Mobile with la Bibliochaise, the armchair-library that holds 5 metres of books; the Piola bookcase, an original book-shelving system; and il Buddino, the pudding mould shaped liked a buddha.

Other exciting designs soon followed: Missing Chairs, Comfort Table, Scroll Table, Flower Power Vase, Liliana Lamp and Vase for Bosa, L Double Table and Sliced Bookshelf. To showcase their design up to 2009, including a collaboration with Scottish textile designers, Timorous Beasties, nobody&co launched the catabook, a limited edition catalogue book magically styled by Studio Toogood at key National Trust locations, with photography by Tom Mannion. To elevate the visual statement of the catabook, nobody&co. trimmed the book-base so that it protrudes at an angle, allowing it to uniquely stand out from other volumes crowding the bookshelf. (See the catabook at www.nobodyandco.com) During the April design week in Milan, the Bibliochaise and Bibliopouf is part of the exhibition “Intorno al Liibro” curated by Beppe Finessi at the Pold Pezzoli in Milan. This May, as a world premier in London for INTERIORS LDN 2013, we proudly present the limited edition 24 carat Gold Bibliochaise.