Bisazza is one of the top luxury brands in the design sector and the industry’s leading producer of glass mosaic for interior and exterior decoration.

Established in 1956 in Alte Vicenza, Northern Italy, Bisazza has become a trailblazer, marked by a dynamic entrepreneurial spirit, a mastery of modern technologies with an ability to read and anticipate the needs of the global market. During the past few years the company’s strategy has focused on strengthening the brand, producing the highest quality product and widening the distribution networ.