ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Per ottenere una migliore esperienza con il nostro sito, ti preghiamo di scaricare un altro browser gratuitamente. Basta fare clic sull'icona!

Ambiente
Esperti
Rivista
DIY
Diventa un professionista
Premium
Esci
Bisazza
Pavimentazione a Alte – Vicenza – Italia
Riepilogo 1Progetti (1) 0Libri delle Idee (0)
Recensioni (0)
edit edit in admin Richiedi recensione Nuovo Progetto
Richiedi recensione Modifica profilo

Progetti

Nuovo Progetto
  • Vai Premium
    • Suite Bisazza, Bisazza Bisazza Soggiorno eclettico
    Suite Bisazza, Bisazza Bisazza Soggiorno eclettico
    Suite Bisazza, Bisazza Bisazza Soggiorno eclettico
    Suite Bisazza

    Bisazza is one of the top luxury brands in the design sector and the industry’s leading producer of glass mosaic for interior and exterior decoration.

    Established in 1956 in Alte Vicenza, Northern Italy, Bisazza has become a trailblazer, marked by a dynamic entrepreneurial spirit, a mastery of modern technologies with an ability to read and anticipate the needs of the global market.  During the past few years the company’s strategy has focused on strengthening the brand, producing the highest quality product and widening the distribution networ.

    Indirizzo
    Viale Milano 56
    36075 Alte – Vicenza – Italia
    Italia
    +39-0444707511 www.bisazza.com
      Add SEO element