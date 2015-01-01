ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Per ottenere una migliore esperienza con il nostro sito, ti preghiamo di scaricare un altro browser gratuitamente. Basta fare clic sull'icona!

Ambiente
Esperti
Rivista
DIY
Diventa un professionista
Premium
Esci
KANZ ARCHITETTI
Architetti a Venezia
Riepilogo 4Progetti (4) 1Libri delle Idee (1)
Recensioni (5)
edit edit in admin Richiedi recensione Nuovo Progetto
Richiedi recensione Modifica profilo

Progetti

Nuovo Progetto
  • Vai Premium
    • SPLASH , KANZ ARCHITETTI KANZ ARCHITETTI CasaAccessori & Decorazioni
    SPLASH , KANZ ARCHITETTI KANZ ARCHITETTI CasaAccessori & Decorazioni
    SPLASH , KANZ ARCHITETTI KANZ ARCHITETTI CasaAccessori & Decorazioni
    +2
    SPLASH
    PAPALINA, KANZ ARCHITETTI KANZ ARCHITETTI Camera da lettoIlluminazione
    PAPALINA, KANZ ARCHITETTI KANZ ARCHITETTI Camera da lettoIlluminazione
    PAPALINA, KANZ ARCHITETTI KANZ ARCHITETTI Camera da lettoIlluminazione
    +1
    PAPALINA
    TAKE 竹 Potere alla funzione! Quando il design sceglie di riscoprire le sue radici, KANZ ARCHITETTI KANZ ARCHITETTI CucinaPosate, Stoviglie & Bicchieri
    TAKE 竹 Potere alla funzione! Quando il design sceglie di riscoprire le sue radici, KANZ ARCHITETTI KANZ ARCHITETTI CucinaPosate, Stoviglie & Bicchieri
    TAKE 竹 Potere alla funzione! Quando il design sceglie di riscoprire le sue radici, KANZ ARCHITETTI KANZ ARCHITETTI CucinaPosate, Stoviglie & Bicchieri
    +3
    TAKE 竹 Potere alla funzione! Quando il design sceglie di riscoprire le sue radici
    VOLTAFACCIA | La storia di tutti i giorni si scrive in cucina (e/o alla lavagna), KANZ ARCHITETTI KANZ ARCHITETTI CucinaUtensili da cucina
    VOLTAFACCIA | La storia di tutti i giorni si scrive in cucina (e/o alla lavagna), KANZ ARCHITETTI KANZ ARCHITETTI CucinaUtensili da cucina
    VOLTAFACCIA | La storia di tutti i giorni si scrive in cucina (e/o alla lavagna), KANZ ARCHITETTI KANZ ARCHITETTI CucinaUtensili da cucina
    +1
    VOLTAFACCIA | La storia di tutti i giorni si scrive in cucina (e/o alla lavagna)

    Kanz is a design office founded in Venice by the architects Mauro Cazzaro and Antonella Maione and based on the idea that the natural relationship between architecture, interior and product is the starting point for the creation of the artificial soul of the project. The two Venetian architects experiment with a complex process that already in the design phase strongly involves the artisan production as well as a kind of industrial dimension which does not exclude the idea of independence in the production. 

    The office choose to follow a road that only a few years ago seemed impossible: to enter and remain on the market independently, freeing itself from the macroeconomic mechanisms of the global market. 

    Becoming entrepreneurs themselves, a road that now appears, on the contrary, the only one able to support and protect the creativity of the designers and the expertise of the craftsmen. 

    Kanz is the meeting point of very different and complementary professional experiences, it is primarily the promise to work freely, with passion and fun: in practice a gamble.

    Servizi
    architettura, Interior Design e product design
    Bacini di utenza
    worldwide
    Indirizzo
    SANTA CROCE 1592
    30135 Venezia
    Italia
    +39-0414763826 www.kanzarchitetti.com
    Proprietà legale

    associazione di architetti

    Recensioni

    Clelia Palumbo
    da oltre 2 anni
    Mauro Cazzaro
    da circa 5 anni
    Boudoir Venice
    Design amato design
    da oltre 3 anni
    Mostra tutte le 5 recensioni
      Add SEO element