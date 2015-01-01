Kanz is a design office founded in Venice by the architects Mauro Cazzaro and Antonella Maione and based on the idea that the natural relationship between architecture, interior and product is the starting point for the creation of the artificial soul of the project. The two Venetian architects experiment with a complex process that already in the design phase strongly involves the artisan production as well as a kind of industrial dimension which does not exclude the idea of independence in the production.

The office choose to follow a road that only a few years ago seemed impossible: to enter and remain on the market independently, freeing itself from the macroeconomic mechanisms of the global market.

Becoming entrepreneurs themselves, a road that now appears, on the contrary, the only one able to support and protect the creativity of the designers and the expertise of the craftsmen.

Kanz is the meeting point of very different and complementary professional experiences, it is primarily the promise to work freely, with passion and fun: in practice a gamble.