I'M is a new brand of interior design; young and elegant , fresh and cutting edge , characterized by strong passion and extreme attention to detail .

Right from the start, the aim was to gather under one name the various departments dedicated to graphics, retail, industrial design and interior design.

The use of modern materials and technologies approaches very well to materials "heavier " creating mini architectures perfectly manageable and in line with today's style:

a result of the experience and "design's addicted" of his team.