Studio Fuksas, led by Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas, is an international architectural practice with offices in Rome, Paris, Shenzhen.The practice employs around 170 professionals, including architects, designers, model makers, landscapers, graphic designers.With built projects across Europe, Asia and North America, Studio Fuksas is characterized by an innovative approach as well as interdisciplinary skills and experiences consolidated over three decades through the design of: masterplans, offices, residential buildings, infrastructures, cultural centres, leisure centres, retail developments, hotels, shopping malls, public buildings, interior design and product design.Every stage of each project, from concept to planning to construction, is carried out in close contact with the Client.Depending on the peculiarities of each project, a team work is created and co-ordinated by a project-manager that interacts with professional engineering consultants under the direction of Massimiliano Fuksas.Regular internal meetings are aimed at discussing on-going projects as well as promoting dialogue, creativity and common solutions.The planning phase makes use of a models room technologically equipped for the construction of multiple scale architectural models in different materials to provide an effective tool for both an overall and highly detailed display of the project.