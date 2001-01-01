Davide Marchetti received his Master’s in Architecture

from the University of Rome “La Sapienza” in 2001 and joined the Massimiliano Fuksas Office in Rome the same year.

He then became a member of the Italian Architects Registry, Chapter of Rome, the following year.

He started up his own practice in 2004, specializing in architecture, urban planning and interior design

The office is driven by a consistent philosophical approach, not a predetermined style.

It explores and develops new ways of thinking about architecture and the surrounding spaceworld enviroment in order to create models for change and innovation.

Projects are approached with a comprehensive emphasis on environmental themes, materiality and cultural context.

As a result, the studio aims to create specifically designed and detailed buildings that are deeply contextual with equal attention to function.

High quality design results from the continuity of rigorous process and intensive dialogue with the client, consultants, contractors and inhabitants.

Davide Marchetti has taught at Cornell University continuously from 2011, as a Visiting Critic in advanced design studios. He has been an invited critic at Pratt Institute, Syracuse University and Catholic University.

He won numerous awards and international architecture competitions including the 1st Prize in the “Redesigning Detroit: a new vision for an iconic site” project in 2013, the1st Prize for the New Australian Pavilion at the Venice “Giardini” Biennale in 2008, the 1st Prize for the renewal of “1° Ottobre” Square in Santa Maria Capua Vetere in 2006 and the 1st Prize for the “Attilio Pecile” square and mixed use sustainable building in Rome in 2006.

His works have been widely published in architectural & design magazines and online reviews such as Detail, Frame Magazine, Mexico Design, Vogue Living Australia, RUM Sweden, Ktirio Greece, Arqfuture Spain, B1 Magazine Thailand, I a&b India, Insideout Dubai.

In addition, his projects have been exhibited at the Venice Architecture Biennale twice and in Heide Museum in Melbourne.