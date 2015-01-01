Ama il mondo del design perché gli propone sempre nuove sfide; emozionato nel creare oggetti, si muove tra funzionalità ed estetica. Il Design è come una positiva e coraggiosa contaminazione tra ricerca ed analisi di tutto ciò che ci circonda: il designer si colloca tra l’artista e l’ingegnere.

He loves design as it always proposes new challenger for him: he is excited to create objects merging functionality and aesthetics and getting to their collocation in everyday life. Design is like a positive and courageous contamination between research and analysis of everything that surrounds us: the designer is half artist and half engeneering.