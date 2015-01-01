ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

StudioSettimocielo
Designer a Brescia
    ROSITA

    Ama il mondo del design perché gli propone sempre nuove sfide;  emozionato nel creare oggetti,  si muove tra funzionalità ed estetica. Il Design è come una positiva e coraggiosa contaminazione tra ricerca ed analisi di tutto ciò che ci circonda: il designer si colloca tra l’artista e l’ingegnere.

    He loves design as it always proposes new challenger for him: he is excited to create objects merging functionality and aesthetics and getting to their collocation in everyday life. Design is like a positive and courageous contamination between research and analysis of everything that surrounds us: the designer is half artist and half engeneering.

    Servizi
    • Interior Design
    • rendering
    • Progettista
    • Industrial Design
    Bacini di utenza
    Brescia
    Riconoscimenti
    • Pubblicazione su DESIGN FOR 2015
    • Pubblicazione su DESIGNBOOM
    • Vincitore concorso BAGGIO EYEWEAR 
    Indirizzo
    25036 Brescia
    Italia
    +39-3394395573 http:\\www.studiosettimocielo.com
