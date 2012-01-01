I'm both an Industrial designer - with degree from Instituto de Diseno de Caracas, Venezuela; and an Interior designer - with a Master degree from Scoula Politecnica di Design, Milano, Italy.

I'm very passionate about designing quality but affordable products that enhance our everyday lives; products that are useful and meaningful for people and friendly for our environment. I strive to make our world a little better with my design solutions, one product at a time.

In 2012 my Master course-group project Ecordeon won a prestigious Australian Green Cites Award as a result of public voting on Australia’s largest and most influential conference for sustainability.

Same year I have been extremely lucky to earn an internship in the studio of my favorite designer - Karim Rashid in Amsterdam! What an experience!