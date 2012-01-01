ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Per ottenere una migliore esperienza con il nostro sito, ti preghiamo di scaricare un altro browser gratuitamente. Basta fare clic sull'icona!

Ambiente
Esperti
Rivista
DIY
Diventa un professionista
Premium
Esci
Nella Figueroa
Designer a Milano
Riepilogo 1Progetti (1) 0Libri delle Idee (0)
Recensioni (0)
edit edit in admin Richiedi recensione Nuovo Progetto
Richiedi recensione Modifica profilo

Progetti

Nuovo Progetto
  • Vai Premium
    • Lo2, Nella Figueroa Nella Figueroa Camera da lettoIlluminazione
    Lo2, Nella Figueroa Nella Figueroa Camera da lettoIlluminazione
    Lo2, Nella Figueroa Nella Figueroa Camera da lettoIlluminazione
    +2
    Lo2

    I'm both an Industrial designer - with degree from Instituto de Diseno de Caracas, Venezuela; and an Interior designer - with a Master degree from Scoula Politecnica di Design, Milano, Italy.

    I'm very passionate about designing quality but affordable products that enhance our everyday lives; products that are useful and meaningful for people and friendly for our environment. I strive to make our world a little better with my design solutions, one product at a time.

    In 2012 my Master course-group project Ecordeon won a prestigious Australian Green Cites Award as a result of public voting on Australia’s largest and most influential conference for sustainability.

    Same year I have been extremely lucky to earn an internship in the studio of my favorite designer -   Karim Rashid in Amsterdam! What an experience!

    Servizi
    rendering, Interior Design e product design
    Bacini di utenza
    MILANO
    Riconoscimenti
    • Winner – Extreme Green competition 2012  The Ecordeon
    • Finalist – COUNT ON ME design contest 2013 "Lo2
    Indirizzo
    Via A Sciesa 9
    20135 Milano
    Italia
    +39-3270551386 www.coroflot.com/NellaFigueroaH
      Add SEO element