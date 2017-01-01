Proprietà legale

Miriam Mirri

﻿lives and works in Milan designing objects for Italian and European companies. After the diploma at the Scuola Superiore di Disegno Anatomico in Bologna, since 1989 she followed the design and communication courses at the Università del Progetto in Reggio Emilia. During the 1991 she moved to London and collaborated as designer with the Branson-Coates Architecture Office. She continued at the professional office of the Università del Progetto srl developing graphic works and products. In the 1993 she settled in Milan where became design-assistant of Stefano Giovannoni in his office. In 2000 she began her freelance designer activity designing for ALESSI and other Italian companies. ADI member.



