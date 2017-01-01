ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Miriam Mirri
Designer a Milano, MI, Italia
    • René, Miriam Mirri Miriam Mirri Balcone, Veranda & TerrazzoPiante & Fiori Verde
    René, Miriam Mirri Miriam Mirri CasaPiante & Accessori Viola/Ciclamino
    René, Miriam Mirri Miriam Mirri Balcone, Veranda & TerrazzoPiante & Fiori Nero
    René
    Max, Miriam Mirri Miriam Mirri CasaPiante & Accessori Nero
    Max, Miriam Mirri Miriam Mirri Balcone, Veranda & TerrazzoMobili Nero
    Max, Miriam Mirri Miriam Mirri Balcone, Veranda & TerrazzoPiante & Fiori Arancio
    +1
    Max
    Giotto, Miriam Mirri Miriam Mirri CasaPiante & Accessori Plastica Verde
    Giotto, Miriam Mirri Miriam Mirri Balcone, Veranda & TerrazzoPiante & Fiori Plastica Nero
    Giotto, Miriam Mirri Miriam Mirri Balcone, Veranda & TerrazzoPiante & Fiori Plastica
    Giotto
    Maobao basket, Miriam Mirri Miriam Mirri CasaAccessori per Animali Rattan / Vimini
    Maobao basket, Miriam Mirri Miriam Mirri CasaAccessori per Animali Rattan / Vimini
    Maobao basket, Miriam Mirri Miriam Mirri CasaAccessori per Animali Rattan / Vimini
    +3
    Maobao basket
    Pino, Miriam Mirri Miriam Mirri CucinaUtensili da cucina Plastica Verde
    Pino, Miriam Mirri Miriam Mirri CasaArticoli Casalinghi Plastica Verde
    Pino, Miriam Mirri Miriam Mirri ArteAltri oggetti d'arte Plastica
    Pino
    Storie a colazione., Miriam Mirri Miriam Mirri Stanza dei bambiniAccessori & Decorazioni Porcellana Bianco
    Storie a colazione., Miriam Mirri Miriam Mirri CasaArticoli Casalinghi Porcellana Bianco
    Storie a colazione., Miriam Mirri Miriam Mirri CucinaPosate, Stoviglie & Bicchieri Porcellana Bianco
    +2
    Storie a colazione.
    She works as freelance designer developing projects of tableware, pet accessories, lighting objects, watches, complements for companies.

    ADI (Associazione per il Disegno Industriale) member.

     

    Servizi
    Progettazione di prodotti e oggetti
    Bacini di utenza
    Italia e Europa
    Indirizzo
    via Piacenza 24
    20135 Milano, MI, Italia
    Italia
    +39-3517483179 www.miriammirri.it
    Proprietà legale

    Miriam Mirri

    ﻿lives and works in Milan designing objects for Italian and European companies. After the diploma at the Scuola Superiore di Disegno Anatomico in Bologna, since 1989 she followed the design and communication courses at the Università del Progetto in Reggio Emilia. During the 1991 she moved to London and collaborated as designer with the Branson-Coates Architecture Office. She continued at the professional office of the Università del Progetto srl developing graphic works and products. In the 1993 she settled in Milan where became design-assistant of Stefano Giovannoni in his office. In 2000 she began her freelance designer activity designing for ALESSI and other Italian companies. ADI member.


    Recensioni

    Gaia Gualtieri
    da oltre 4 anni
