RARE Office is a dynamic platform for design founded in 2009 by Barbara Di Gregorio and Enrica Longo: we strive to apply an innovative and responsible approach to creativity in general, with special consideration on energy efficiency and sustainability in architecture and urbanism.

RARE Office took part in various competitions and is currently working on residential projects, alternative living experiences and urban developments both in Berlin and in Italy.

RARE Office is also a reconfigurable space, open to the public for events, exhibitions and workshops.