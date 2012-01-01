ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

    • FSC Apartment Renovation in Fshain, Berlin, RARE Office RARE Office BagnoDecorazioni
    FSC Apartment Renovation in Fshain, Berlin, RARE Office RARE Office Case classiche
    FSC Apartment Renovation in Fshain, Berlin, RARE Office RARE Office Ingresso, Corridoio & Scale in stile classico
    +10
    FSC Apartment Renovation in Fshain, Berlin
    WDG Apartment renovation in Fshain, Berlin, RARE Office RARE Office Pareti & PavimentiVernici & Smalti
    WDG Apartment renovation in Fshain, Berlin, RARE Office RARE Office Case classiche
    WDG Apartment renovation in Fshain, Berlin, RARE Office RARE Office Ingresso, Corridoio & Scale in stile classico
    +17
    WDG Apartment renovation in Fshain, Berlin
    KPS_M Apartment renovation in Fshain, Berlin, RARE Office RARE Office SoggiornoArmadietti & Credenze
    KPS_M Apartment renovation in Fshain, Berlin, RARE Office RARE Office Case classiche
    KPS_M Apartment renovation in Fshain, Berlin, RARE Office RARE Office Ingresso, Corridoio & Scale in stile classico
    +12
    KPS_M Apartment renovation in Fshain, Berlin
    KPS_L Apartment renovation in Fshain, Berlin, RARE Office RARE Office Cucina moderna
    KPS_L Apartment renovation in Fshain, Berlin, RARE Office RARE Office Case classiche
    KPS_L Apartment renovation in Fshain, Berlin, RARE Office RARE Office Ingresso, Corridoio & Scale in stile classico
    +12
    KPS_L Apartment renovation in Fshain, Berlin

    RARE Office is a dynamic platform for design founded in 2009 by Barbara Di Gregorio and Enrica Longo: we strive to apply an innovative and responsible approach to creativity in general, with special consideration on energy efficiency and sustainability in architecture and urbanism.

    RARE Office took part in various competitions and is currently working on residential projects, alternative living experiences and urban developments both in Berlin and in Italy.

    RARE Office is also a reconfigurable space, open to the public for events, exhibitions and workshops.

    Servizi
    • Interiors design
    • Architect
    • new buildings
    • restoration
    • urban regeneration
    • urban design
    Bacini di utenza
    • privati e aziende
    • residenziale
    • commericale
    • Urbanistica
    • Hotel
    • Interior Design
    • Germany and Europe
    • Berlino
    • architetti a berlino
    • Mostra tutti i 9 bacini d’utenza
    Riconoscimenti
    • 2. Prize: Architecture for Solidarity
    • Casa WonderLAD – LAD Onlus
    Indirizzo
    Helmerdingstrasse 4
    10245 Berlin
    Italia
    +49-3054466993 www.rareoffice.com
    Di Gregorio u. Longo GbR - Berlin

