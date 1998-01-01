ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

ARCABI ASSOCIATES
Architetti a Firenze
    History

    In 1998 architects Aldo Cappa Marchello, Elisabetta Grassi and Ilaria Sassolini founded Arcabi Associates. With the leitmotiv of a modern, well-organized and efficiently structured company, they formed a professional association able to comply with international markets requirements through a high qualitative standard both in design and in realization. Arcabi Associates combines the single professional experiences of the three founder partners so all different themes of architecture and design are always studied into details. During the last years Antonio Frecentese, Attorney at Law, with long experience as marketing manager, joined Arcabi Associates. His long experience in fashion system, involved in most important Italian brands, complete the company profile of Arcabi Associates as a company ready to face the over more complex demands of the global market.

    Organization
    The structure of Arcabi Associates grants the accurate research work, the care for details and the accurate study of each project commissioned in any country worldwide. The internal staff of architects, designers and graphic designers is supported by a group of selected external consultants (structural and mechanical engineers, geologists, landscape architects, geometers, lighting technicians, visual merchandisers). Arcabi Associates is a network whose head office is located in an historic wool mill in Florence, it has a satellite office in Milan, and in Hong Kong. Arcabi Associates has supporting technical and consultancy offices in Paris, Miami, New York, Shanghai and Tokyo for following up projects on site.

    Works
    Arcabi Associates core business is luxury fashion sector, with a decennial experience in design and realization of: Boutiques, showrooms, department stores, offices and plants of most important Italian brands of fashion system; Stands for trades, exhibitions, events all over the world; Interior design, furniture and lighting design; Building works, design and recovery of important buildings, theatres, shopping centres; Design and renovation of urban areas, town planning and urban design; Renovation of historical buildings and design of buildings for local authority headquarters; Projects for hotels, private villas, apartments and dwellings.

    Servizi
    • Arcabi Associates core business is luxury fashion sector
    • with a decennial experience in design and realization of: Boutiques
    • Showrooms
    • department stores
    • offices and plants of most important Italian brands of fashion system; Stands for trades
    • exhibitions
    • events all over the world; Interior design
    • furniture and lighting design; Building works
    • design and recovery of important buildings
    • theatres
    • shopping centres; Design and renovation of urban areas
    • town planning and urban design; Renovation of historical buildings and design of buildings for local authority headquarters; Projects for hotels
    • private villas
    • apartments and dwellings.
    Bacini di utenza
    Firenze
    Indirizzo
    via del Ghirlandaio 6
    50100 Firenze
    Italia
    +39-556241421 www.arcabi.it

    Recensioni

    Leonardo Tavanti
    da circa 3 anni
    marco ciappelli
    Architetti top
    da oltre 4 anni
    roberto contegiacomo
    Bravissimi architetti
    da oltre 4 anni
    Mostra tutte le 3 recensioni
