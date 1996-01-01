ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Giovannoni Design
Designer a Milano
    Stefano Giovannoni was born in La Spezia in 1954 and graduated in Architecture in Florence. He lives and works in Milan.

    He is an industrial and interior designer who worked at many bestsellers and commercially successful products collaborating with companies such as Alessi - over 300 steel and plastic products- Magis, Amore Pacific, Artsana, Bertazzoni, Bisazza, Cederroth, Deborah, Elica, Fabbrica Pelletterie Milano, Fiat, Hannspree, Hanssem, Helit, Henkel, Honeywell, Inda, Kankio, KDDI, Kokuyo, Laufen, LG Hausys, L'Oreal - Maletti, Meglio, Mikakuto, Moooi, Nestlé-Frisco, Nissan, NTT Docomo, Olivari, Oras, Oregon Scientific, Papernet-Sofidel, Promelit, Pulsar, Replay, Samsung, Seiko, Shaf, Siemens, Skitsch, Sodastream, SPC, Star, Telecom, Toto, 3M, Tubes, Veneta Cucine, Vondom, ZTE.

    His design objects won the “Design Plus Award” at the Frankfurt Fair-Ambiente 1994, 1996, 2003, 2005 and 2009; the “100% Design Award” in London in 1997, 2005 and 2009; the “Forum Design Hannover Award” in Hannover in 1999; the “ISH Award” in 2003, the Chicago Atheneum “Good Design Award” in 2010 as well as the “New York Interior Design 2012” and the “Red Dot Award” in 2014.

