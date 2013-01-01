Mauro Savoldi alias Johnny Hermann.

Born in Milan in 1977. Degree and Master's in Interior Design from the ISAD institute of

architecture and design. For some years he designed furniture in a Japanese style, then specialised in plastic architectural and planning models and mock-ups, collaborating with Milan's most well-known architectural studios and the Galleria del Vento. He now concentrates on objects, accessories and furnishing accessories, mostly unique pieces, and interior decorating solutions.