Mauro savoldi
Designer a Milano
    wooden popsicle, Mauro savoldi Mauro savoldi ArteSculture
    wooden popsicle
    Ruler, Mauro savoldi Mauro savoldi StudioAccessori & Decorazioni
    Ruler
    Buttered Barber, Mauro savoldi Mauro savoldi CucinaUtensili da cucina
    Buttered Barber

    Mauro Savoldi alias Johnny Hermann.

    Born in Milan in 1977. Degree and Master's in Interior Design from the ISAD institute of
    architecture and design. For some years he designed furniture in a Japanese style, then specialised in plastic architectural and planning models and mock-ups, collaborating with Milan's most well-known architectural studios and the Galleria del Vento. He now concentrates on objects, accessories and furnishing accessories, mostly unique pieces, and interior decorating solutions.

    Bacini di utenza
    MILANO
    Indirizzo
    20146 Milano
    Italia
    www.johnnyhermann.com
