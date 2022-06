Proprietà legale

Users should note that all the contents published on the B&C Speakers SpA website - Script code, graphics, texts, tables, charts, images or any other information contained in any form are protected by intellectual property legislation.

Any product or company mentioned on this website are trademarks of their respective owners. The copy and distribution of documents and related images available on this website is only be permitted upon written permission (or equally valid for legal purposes) from B&C Speakers SpA, except for those having the rights conferred. The copyright notices, the authors (where indicated), or the source itself must be mentioned in all cases in every publication produced and distributed, in any form.