I was born in Milan in 1979. Moved by my passion for drawing, in 2004 I
graduated in product&strategic design at Politecnico di Milano and I won a scolarship to attends evening classes at Domus Academy. I have worked with Archimuse, Aldo Cibic, Domus Academy, Politecnico di Milano, Castiglione Morelli Design Studio, Seiko Epson, Oregon Scientific, Comieco and IUAV Venezia as a researcher. I’m currently working by my own, collaborating with creative communications companies and teaching.
product design, packaging e image touch up
Milan – Italy
- 2007 – Honorable Mention – Designboom Re-invent competition – assigned to “Dumb Bell packaging”
- 2007 – 1st Prize – Methis Workshop – assigned to “Linescape”
- 2007 – Honorable Mention- Concorso “Adam’o Eva Creations” – assigned to “Fior di grana”
- 2009 – Honorable Mention – Concorso Legno e Progetto Calligaris – assigned to “Wave”
- 2009 – IF Design Award – Assigned to “Epson px700 and px800 all-in-ones”
- 2011 – 1st Prize – Ri Design Milano – assigned to “Acqua di Milano”
- 2011 – 3rd Prize – Food Design 6 – assigned to “Compact Dish”
- 2012 – 1st Prize – Castelli Design Contest – assigned to “Foglio”
