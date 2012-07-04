I was born in Milan in 1979. Moved by my passion for drawing, in 2004 I

graduated in product&strategic design at Politecnico di Milano and I won a scolarship to attends evening classes at Domus Academy. I have worked with Archimuse, Aldo Cibic, Domus Academy, Politecnico di Milano, Castiglione Morelli Design Studio, Seiko Epson, Oregon Scientific, Comieco and IUAV Venezia as a researcher. I’m currently working by my own, collaborating with creative communications companies and teaching.