GVultaggio Creative Office
Architetti a Roma
    Una Casa in Casa
    Una Casa in Casa, GVultaggio Creative Office GVultaggio Creative Office Soggiorno minimalista Ceramica Bianco
    Una Casa in Casa, GVultaggio Creative Office GVultaggio Creative Office Cucinino Ceramica Bianco
    +2
    Una Casa in Casa
    Trattoria Pennestri
    Trattoria Pennestri, GVultaggio Creative Office GVultaggio Creative Office Negozi & Locali commerciali in stile industrial Cemento Beige
    Trattoria Pennestri, GVultaggio Creative Office GVultaggio Creative Office Negozi & Locali commerciali in stile industrial
    +7
    Trattoria Pennestri
    Silos: Una rappresentazione di paesaggi urbani
    Silos: Una rappresentazione di paesaggi urbani, GVultaggio Creative Office GVultaggio Creative Office CasaPiante & Accessori
    Silos: Una rappresentazione di paesaggi urbani, GVultaggio Creative Office GVultaggio Creative Office CasaPiante & Accessori
    +1
    Silos: Una rappresentazione di paesaggi urbani

    Between 2003 and 2011 Giuseppe Vultaggio collaborated with the international firms IaN+ (Rome), Njiric+ Arhitekti (Zagreb), NIO architecten (Rotterdam), and ZAHA HADID (Rome). In these offices he was in charge of the whole design process, from the concept to the construction drawings, with a particular attention to digital modelling and visualisation techniques. At the same time Vultaggio conducted personal research projects. In 2004 he received Honourable Mention for "A museum-bridge for Venice" competition. In 2008 his underground molecular layout for an ecumenical centre was selected by the Académie des Beaux-Arts of Paris in the "Le Nouvel Etablissement Humain - Application sur la ville d'Arles" competition. Selected in 2008 for the "27/37 Roman Young Architects" exhibition and in 2011 for the New Italian Blood "Young Italian Architects" Top Ten, Vultaggio exhibited his works in Italy as well abroad.

    In 2011 he founded GVultaggio Architecture&Design, a multidisciplinary design laboratory whose activity spans from diagrammatic-conceptual research to construction design. The office is organised as a network: it is a dynamic and flexible organisation in which professionals and technicians with diverse experiences constantly interact to develop proposals in which all their components are built in the architectural organism. A particular attention is brought to the environmental sustainability with projects and prototypes whose systems are integrated into the architectural vision. A peculiar example of this design approach is the High Energy Way, a proposal for the conversion of the motorway network into an active energy system that was awarded Honourable Mention in the "Green Boulevards, the tree-lined way of the Third Millennium" competition.

    Servizi
    Design
    Bacini di utenza
    Roma
    Indirizzo
    Via Pesaro 6
    00176 Roma
    Italia
    +39-3470781082 www.gvultaggio.it
