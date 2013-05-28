ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

andrea borri architetti
    andrea borri architetti is an architecture firm based in Milan, founded in 2001 by arch. Andrea Ludovico Borri. The studio works on committed architecture projects and bespoke design products. What allows us to conceive projects on many different scales is the fact that we keep a fresh look at every new challenge , remaining loyal to each commission. Our strenght is the synergy of our team and the solid professional relationship with our partners. This empowers us during all the creative process.

    All of our projects aim to represent the potentiality that each material has and to focus on respecting and enlightening the original context and the history of a place.

    Bacini di utenza
    MILANO
    Riconoscimenti
    Renzo Piano Foundation Award; May 28, 2013
    Indirizzo
    Via Bramante, 29
    20154 Milano
    Italia
    +39-0236563747 www.abarchitetti.com

