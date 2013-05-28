andrea borri architetti is an architecture firm based in Milan, founded in 2001 by arch. Andrea Ludovico Borri. The studio works on committed architecture projects and bespoke design products. What allows us to conceive projects on many different scales is the fact that we keep a fresh look at every new challenge , remaining loyal to each commission. Our strenght is the synergy of our team and the solid professional relationship with our partners. This empowers us during all the creative process.

All of our projects aim to represent the potentiality that each material has and to focus on respecting and enlightening the original context and the history of a place.