lo studio COFFICE è un’ associazione di professionisti formata da tre architetti e un ingegnere con esperienza internazionale nel settore della progettazione architettonica e urbana.

Provenienti da differenti esperienze lavorative (collaborazioni con studi di architettura come massimiliano fuksas, ricci e spaini, studio valle e ian+) e accademiche (docenza di ruolo nell’universita’ di roma “la sapienza” e numerose pubblicazioni) hanno elaborato un metodo di lavoro comune che presuppone un attento studio del territorio e del tessuto sociale del luogo oggetto dell’intervento progettuale.

L’attenzione per le tradizioni culturali e il rispetto per il paesaggio e la natura diventano in questo processo architettonico, l’elemento propulsivo del progetto.