lo studio COFFICE è un’ associazione di professionisti formata da tre architetti e un ingegnere con esperienza internazionale nel settore della progettazione architettonica e urbana.
Provenienti da differenti esperienze lavorative (collaborazioni con studi di architettura come massimiliano fuksas, ricci e spaini, studio valle e ian+) e accademiche (docenza di ruolo nell’universita’ di roma “la sapienza” e numerose pubblicazioni) hanno elaborato un metodo di lavoro comune che presuppone un attento studio del territorio e del tessuto sociale del luogo oggetto dell’intervento progettuale.
L’attenzione per le tradizioni culturali e il rispetto per il paesaggio e la natura diventano in questo processo architettonico, l’elemento propulsivo del progetto.
- Servizi
- Lo studio COFFICE collabora con soggetti privati ed amministrazioni pubbliche nella realizzazione di progetti a scala urbana e residenziale.
- Bacini di utenza
- Bio Architettura
- biodesign
- Roma (RM)
- lazio
- Cisterna di Latina
- Latina
- Aprilia (LT) Italy
- Riconoscimenti
- luglio 2014
- GREEN GOOD DESIGN 2014 - THE WORLD'S LEADING SUSTAINABLE GREEN AWARDS
- Architecture, landscape architecture, urban planning projects, product, packaging, and graphic designs from over 20 nations were awarded with GREEN GOOD DESIGN 2014, representing the world's most important manufacturers and design firms and leading FORTUNE 500 corporations that are forwarding a new emphasis on a more sustainable design and environment worldwide.
- dicembre 2013
- WAN AWARD 2013
- World Infrastructure News
But the winner, by unanimous decision, came as something of a surprise to all present. We are pleased to announce that the World Infrastructure Energy Award 2013 has been awarded to The Solar Wind Project, by Coffice in Italy. In what was deemed aningenious
use of space, the Solar Wind Project positions wind turbines between the viaducts of an existing bridge in Regione Calabria, as well as installing a solar park that stretches the entire length of the carriageway.This is a fantastic integration of components and a great human endeavour,
declared Rob Morris,why hasn't anyone thought of this before?
Describing it as a sort ofwind dam
, Mark Turner opined that the project wouldturn something run-of-the-mill into something beautiful.
This innovationcould be added to bridges anywhere,
Liam O'Sullivan put forward,it has real applicable value. It's fantastic.
- aprile 2013
- SMART CITY AWARD
- prix by Well Tech and Provincia di Milano
- WT Award 2013, an initiative by Well-Tech in collaboration with the Province of Milan is presented during the Milan Design Week. The most significant innovations selected for the WT Award are presented in the courtyard of the Palazzo Isimbardi headquarters of the Province of Milan in a trip to 360 ° innovation, architecture and design. A new challenge that involve a selection of the most innovative companies worldwide.
- aprile 2011
- TOP 10 ARCHITECTURE 2011 – N.I.B.
- New Itlaian Blood – N.I.B.
- Newitalianblood promotes in homepage and in newsletter the most prestigious national and international prizes in the fields of: sustainable construction, creativity, science, research, innovation, technology, renewable energies, environment protection, heritage and resources conservation, climate justice, humanitarian works. Moreover each two weeks it is presented in homepage a prize
in evidencewith image and text dedicated. Please inform nib regarding all the institutions, foundations, associations and private companies that organizes prizes in order to awaken the public opinion and shape a better world.
- Indirizzo
-
via Luca della Robbia, 35
00153 Roma
Italia
+39-0697610248 www.coffice.org